Ariana Madix has nabbed a new gig in the wake of Scandoval. The Vanderpump Rules star is officially the host of Love Island USA.

“Talk about a bombshell. This summer, I’m trading rhinestone buckles for bikinis,” Madix, 38, shared in an Instagram video on Friday, March 29. “I’m hosting the next season of Love Island USA, streaming this summer on Peacock. I can’t wait to stir up some trouble in paradise.”

Madix seemingly filmed the big announcement video while standing on the stage in New York City’s Ambassador Theatre as she finishes up her stint as Roxy Hart in Chicago.

“See you in the villa for an all new season of @loveislandusa hosted by me!” Madix captioned the short video.

The Bravo star’s official announcement comes days after widespread rumors that she was set to take over for former host Sarah Hyland.

Hyland, for her part, announced her departure from the show on Wednesday, March 27. However, she did not confirm that Madix was taking over the role.

“Well, just got a text 😂. I’m disappointed the news had to break this way but it is in fact true that I will not be returning to the island this summer,” the Modern Family alum wrote in an Instagram Story post. “I have committed to an exciting project, that will be announced soon, that conflicts directly with the shooting dates for Love Island USA.”

Related: ‘Love Island USA’ Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together? They got a text — and found love in the Love Island USA villa. The beloved British dating show made its way across the pond in 2019, following a crop of American bombshells searching for The One in a luxury tropical villa. In season 1, eventual winners Elizabeth Weber and Zac Mirabelli had a connection […]

She added, “While I’m sad I can’t return, I hope to see lots of love this summer on Peacock this upcoming season!”

Love Island USA was renewed for seasons 6 and 7 in November 2023 and is set to film in Fiji.

Famously a British dating show, Love Island launched its U.S. version on CBS in 2019 with Arielle Vandenberg tapped to host. After two seasons, the network canceled the show and it was picked up by Peacock. Hyland, 33, was named as the show’s host, a role she held for the past three seasons.

Madix has become a household name since it was revealed in March 2023 that her ex-boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, cheated on her with friend Rachel “Raquel” Leviss. The immediate aftermath of the scandal, which has been dubbed Sandoval, was documented in the Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale and the subsequent reunion episodes that aired last year. How Scandoval has impacted the cast, and made Madix an A-lister is being shown on the current season of Vanderpump Rules airing on Bravo.