Sarah Hyland is saying goodbye to paradise, exiting Love Island USA after two seasons of hosting the reality TV show.

“Well, just got a text 😂. I’m disappointed the news had to break this way but it is in fact true that I will not be returning to the island this summer,” Hyland, 33, wrote via Instagram Story on Wednesday, March 27. “I have committed to an exciting project, that will be announced soon, that conflicts directly with the shooting dates for Love Island USA.”

Hyland continued, “While I’m sad I can’t return, I hope to see lots of love this summer on Peacock this upcoming season!”

Love Island USA, which is filmed in Fiji, was renewed in November 2023 for seasons 6 and 7. Further details, including who will replace Hyland as host, have yet to be announced.

Love Island USA, the American version of the popular British dating show, premiered in 2019 on CBS. After two seasons, the network canceled the reality TV program and the NBC streamer picked it up. While Arielle Vandenberg hosted the CBS version with voiceover narration by Matthew Hoffman, Hyland took over when Love Island USA moved to Peacock. Scottish comic Iain Stirling, who provides narration for Love Island U.K. and Peacock’s Love Island Games, replaced Hoffman.

Upon Hyland’s hiring, she gushed about joining the island show.

“Oh my gosh, it’s so fun,” the Modern Family alum said during a July 2022 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon while discussing her debut season. “So, they just called me up, you know, the good ole Peacock, and asked me [to host] and I said, ‘Yes, thank you so much, Peacock.’ I love reality dating shows … and we have 10 very, very, very sexy human beings on this show. I could not stop staring.”

Hyland added at the time: “They’re all very beautiful, lovely people and they do sexy, naughty challenges and they’re looking for love. … We shoot in real time on Tuesdays through Sundays.”

Hyland’s next season sparked controversy after season 5 contestant Mike Stark accused her of being “mad disrespectful” when she confirmed Keenan Anunay had been dumped from the island.

“I’m being disrespectful?” Hyland asked Stark, who had called out her intonation. “OK, then. … Boys will be boys.”

Several hours before the August 2023 episode dropped on Peacock, Hyland teased via her Instagram that she “thought New York Sarah” would “come out” during her appearance. “But, I kept it [professional],” she added.