The summer can officially begin now that Love Island USA is set to return for its fifth season in paradise.

“Set in Fiji, season 5 of Peacock Original Love Island USA will feature a new group of sexy singles on a search for love in a beautiful villa,” a synopsis for the new episodes reads. “Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face brand new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before.”

The statement further teased plenty of temptations upon the arrival of new “bombshells” to shake up the preexisting couples. (Five pairs will “couple up” in the season premiere in a quest to find The One.)

Love Island USA will return to Peacock for the second year — after airing previous seasons on CBS and its streaming home, Paramount+ — beginning Tuesday, July 18. True to form, new episodes will air daily for fans to check out life inside the villa.

The stateside version of the tropical dating show currently only has three couples still together: Kyra Lizama and Will Moncada and Shannon St. Clair and Josh Goldstein from 2021’s season 3 as well as Sydney Paight and Isaiah Campbell from 2022’s season 4.

“I don’t see how you can’t fall in love here,” former Love Island USA host Arielle Vandenberg exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2021 about the show’s premise. “My fiancé, [Matt Cutshall, is] with me and we watched the sunset last night together, and I was like, ‘Is this the most romantic thing we’ve ever done?’ … So I’m guessing that these islanders are definitely going to feel some type of way.”

The 36-year-old TV personality, who wed Cutshall earlier this month, helmed the first three seasons of the series. Modern Family alum Sarah Hyland took over hosting duties for 2022’s season 4 and will continue for season 5.

“Oh my gosh, it’s so fun,” Hyland, 32, gushed during a July 2022 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “So, they just called me up, you know, the good ole Peacock, and asked me [to host] and I said, ‘Yes, thank you so much, Peacock.’ I love reality dating shows … and we have 10 very, very, very sexy human beings on this show. I could not stop staring.”

The Wedding Year star, who married Bachelorette alum Wells Adams in August 2022, added: “They’re all very beautiful, lovely people and they do sexy, naughty challenges and they’re looking for love. … We shoot in real time on Tuesdays through Sundays.”

Scroll below to learn more about Love Island USA season 5:

Where Is ‘Love Island’ Season 5 Set?

Season 5 will see a new batch of Islanders, whose identities have not been revealed yet, live together in a luxe villa in Fiji.

Who Is Hosting ‘Love Island’ Season 5?

Hyland will return as the host of Love Island USA alongside Iain Stirling, who provides voiceover commentary for each episode. (The Scottish comedian also contributes to Love Island UK, which is currently airing season 10 across the pond on ITV and via Hulu in the U.S.)

When Does ‘Love Island’ Season 5 Premiere?

Season 5 premieres on Tuesday, July 18.

How Can I Watch ‘Love Island’ Season 5?

Love Island USA season 5 will drop nightly episodes on Peacock.

Is There a ‘Love Island’ Season 5 Trailer?

The first teaser for season 5 dropped on YouTube on Wednesday, June 21, with Stirling narrating a fictional look at “Love Island headquarters” as new dates and NSFW challenges are planned.

“As you can see, we’re working to create the biggest and best season ever,” he says in the clip. “Date time: We want more candles [and] more red-hot romance!”