Second time’s the charm! Nearly four months after Josh Goldstein and Shannon St. Clair split, they have decided to give their whirlwind romance another shot.

“When you tryna keep your relationship private but can’t keep hiding each other forever,” St. Clair, 26, captioned a Friday, October 7, TikTok video, in which she cuddled up to Goldstein, also 26, as they both smiled.

The twosome — who have not further addressed the nature of their unexpected reunion — previously announced earlier this year that they had separated after nearly one year of dating.

“We will always love and care for one another and remain friends, but unfortunately at this time we’ve made the decision to go our separate ways,” the Love Island USA alums wrote in a joint Instagram statement on June 17, noting St. Clair had moved back to her Pennsylvania hometown from Goldstein’s native Florida. “There is no bad blood between us, the people closest to us know we rarely had arguments. We are literally best friends, so we both want to see each other succeed and be happy, always.”

Their statement added: “We have created so many memories and achievements together over this past year. From love to tragedy and everything in between, we have been by each other’s side with support, friendship, and the greatest love for each other that words cannot even begin to describe. No one can take that away from us.”

The Challenge: USA alum and the former baseball player initially met on the formerly CBS dating show in July 2021. Goldstein and St. Clair coupled up during the debut episode of Love Island USA season 3, even becoming the villa’s first official boyfriend and girlfriend a few weeks later. Despite being frontrunners to take home the coveted cash prize, the pair eventually left the show early after the personal trainer’s sister had unexpectedly passed away.

“I just got word [that my sister died]. She was an unbelievable person. She was the reason I’m here, the reason I found Shannon and met all you guys,” Goldstein told his fellow islanders during an August 2021 episode. “It’s unexpected, but she lived an unbelievable life. I just need to be home with my family right now to support them. I just want to let you guys know that I’m so grateful to have met all of you and consider you all my best friends. We’re going to see each other again.”

St. Clair, for her part, stood by her man’s side as they left hand-in-hand to attend his sibling’s memorial service.