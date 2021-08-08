Grateful for the support. Days after Josh Goldstein and Shannon St. Clair left CBS’ Love Island after learning his sister had died, the duo is speaking out about the outpouring of love they’ve received since returning home.

Josh, 24, posted a video onto his Instagram on Saturday, August 7, captioning it, “Thank you for all the support, thanks we love you all so so much 💜.”

“Hello everybody, it’s Shannon and Josh,” the baseball player began in the clip. “We just wanted to let everyone know we made it back to Massachusetts. We’re home with my family. We want to thank everybody, not only for their support throughout the show but the support, you know, in this tough time dealing with the loss of my sister.”

The former college athlete revealed the past few days have been “hectic,” but they are thankful for the support from their fans and former costars.

“We’re just mourning right now and wanted to let everyone know that we appreciate all the well wishes and all the support and everything means a lot,” he added. “Anyone that’s reached out or sent things — flowers, food, anything. It means the world.”

The Southern New Hampshire University alum explained that his sister was “the reason” he joined the show. “She’s one of my best friends and the reason I met this beautiful lady right here, and it’s just been an unbelievable experience,” he added, nodding to the 25-year-old Philadelphia native standing beside him. “I know that it brought my sister joy to watch us grow our relationship and really take it to the outside world.”

The CBS personality noted that their family’s bereavement is “going to be a long journey,” but they will be “OK” in the end.

The Temple University alum also chimed in, echoing her boyfriend’s sentiments. “I also wanted to say, we love you guys and Lindsey was a huge fan of the show and would always watch her little brother and support him and us as a couple,” Shannon said. “She’s the reason why we are together and where we are right now. She’s the one who signed Josh up for the show we always feel that everything happens for a reason, and we owe that all to Lindsey.”

Shannon also added that the pair have been touched by the “amazing love and support” they’ve received since their exit from the show.

“We want to thank you for respecting Josh’s privacy at this moment,” she continued. “We just love you all so much, so unconditionally. It really means so much.”

The couple previously announced their plans to leave the show during the Thursday, August 5, episode.

“I just want to tell you guys that me and Shannon are going home today,” he explained to their fellow Islanders on the show. “Unfortunately, my sister passed away last night. I just got word. … I just need to be home with my family right now to support them. I just want to let you guys know that I’m so grateful to have met all of you, consider you all my best friends. We’re going to see each other again.”