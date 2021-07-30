Love Island’s Leslie and Genevieve Under Fire in Teaser, Newbies Are Coming

Drama, drama, drama! Tensions are running high in the Love Island USA Villa after the Casa Amour shakeup on Sunday, July 25 — plus three new women are about to arrive and make even bigger waves.

“I think the dynamic here is a little different, just with the new girls,” Josh Goldstein says of Casa Amour additions Leslie Golden and Genevieve Shawcross in Us Weekly’s exclusive teaser from the upcoming Friday, July 30, episode. “Social media had never been a topic of conversation until those two came into the Villa.”

Josh, 24, expresses his frustrations to some of the other men in the villa, saying, “It’s all they talk about. Nobody literally cares. Nobody asked. Nobody’s curious. Nobody cares!”

The original cast members seemingly put their issues with the Casa Amour women on hold to play a game of “Smooch, Marry, Pie” in the clip. During the game, Chashay “Cash” Proudfoot calls out Melvin “Cinco” Holland Jr. for recently stringing her along while flirting with Trina Njoroge.

“He didn’t want me when I wanted him,” Cash, 25, says in the teaser before pieing him in the face. “And he’s making my life confusing.” Cinco, 25, eventually gets pied five times as the women show solidarity for Cash.

While some contestants get a good laugh from the cheeky game, Leslie, 24, continues to stir the pot when she chooses to kiss Josh.

“I’ve kissed all of you, but this guy brings it every time and I just want to go back for more,” she says before laying a big smooch on Josh, who has been linked to Shannon St. Claire for weeks.

Shannon, 24, later admits in her confessional that the “new girl, Leslie, kind of shocked me,” warning her to “take it easy!”

As the night continues to unfold, the topic of social media in the villa comes up again — this time by Leslie.

“It’s come to my attention that a lot of people are questioning our intentions. The social media talk — I’m not the one who brings it up, but it is my job,” Leslie says in the teaser. “Not a single one of you know who I am.”

However, Josh explains that the conversation amongst him and his fellow Islanders wasn’t about how much she posts on social media, but rather the type of photos she takes. “Other people, not only myself, felt uncomfortable with the raunchiness. There’s a time and a place for stuff,” he tells her.

Genevieve, 22, chimes in to defend their Instagram posts, saying, “Not throwing you or Shannon under the bus, but, like, you guys have sex in front of everyone, but that’s OK?” The dig gets a quick reply from Shannon who calls all the newbies out, telling them to “pack your bags and go” if they don’t want to be in the villa.

If that isn’t enough drama to deal with Us can exclusively reveal that three new women will enter the villa on the Sunday, August 1, episode — and one woman will leave the island.

Elly Steffan, who is a 22-year-old receptionist from Chicago, will join the cast and spice things up over the weekend. She will walk into the villa alongside Bailey Marshall, a 23-year-old marketing intern hailing from Portland, Oregon.

The third Islander coming in on Sunday is Alana Paolucci. The 28-year-old model is from New York City.

Love Island airs on CBS Tuesdays through Fridays and Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.