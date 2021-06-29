It’s time to meet the 12 singles who are ready to say aloha to love on season 3 of Love Island.

CBS announced the cast for the new season of the dating series on Tuesday, June 29, less than two weeks before the premiere next month.

“Fans can expect hot, sweaty singles ready to mingle,” host Arielle Vandenberg teased exclusively to Us Weekly earlier this month, noting at the time that she hadn’t met the cast yet. “We want there to be a little bit of mystery, like, between them and me. And then when they come out, it’s the first time I’m meeting them and they’re meeting me. But, you know, sometimes if I’m in the hallway, I’m like, ‘Hi,’ like, that’s gonna happen. … We’re at the hotel now, but once they go into the Villa, they’re in there, obviously. They don’t see each other, like, they’re on opposite ends of any building. They keep them very separate.”

While season 2 of the reality series was set to film in Fiji, the group pivoted to Las Vegas amid the coronavirus pandemic. Season 3, meanwhile, is filming in Hawaii.

“First of all, Vegas was so cool and had such an awesome energy for the show, but it’s really nice to be in Hawaii on an actual island so we can really call it Love Island,” Vandenberg told Us. “It’s awesome being here and it definitely feels very ‘the show,’ like this is the setting for the show and the Villa is so beautiful. I can’t wait for you guys to see it. It’s insane.”

The season kicks off with a 90-minute premiere Wednesday, July 7, at 9:30 p.m. ET, following the premiere of Big Brother season 23.

“Personality is very, very, very key for this show. I think that if you have a good personality and you like to have fun and you’re open and you’re just being really yourself — that is that’s really what makes a good Islander,” Vandenberg told Us about casting the series. “I think that’s what casting looks for too. I mean, obviously, it helps, like, these people think got six-packs. but I’ve noticed that every single person that comes in here has such an awesome personality. They’re good people. They’re fun people. And they’re open to playing. They’re open to playing, which is so important.”

Love Island airs on CBS Tuesdays through Fridays at 9:00 p.m. ET and Sundays at 9:00 pm ET.

Scroll through to meet the cast: