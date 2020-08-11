So fresh and so clean. In between posting her hilarious viral videos and preparing for Love Island USA season 2, Arielle Vandenberg swears by clean beauty products to keep her skin looking fresh-out-of-the-shower beautiful.

“Whenever I feel the most me and the most beautiful is when I’m like fresh out of the shower, wet hair, and just skincare,” the 33-year-old told Us Weekly exclusively. “I love feeling just fresh. And I have freckles, so I feel like a lot of times my makeup covers my freckles and I don’t like that — I try to keep them out. And so when I’m fresh out of the shower, I just feel like that’s when I’m glowing.”

The social media star has partnered with bareMinerals for the launch of their SKINLONGEVITY collection to highlight the product’s Long Life Herb from Okinawa, Japan, which is grown in calcium-rich, mineral-rich soil.

“It’s clean beauty, which is my favorite part of bareMinerals,” Vandenberg explained. “Ever since turning 30, your skin changes so much. I realized really all I care about is keeping hydrated. I’m just all about moisture, so I love the SKINLONGEVITY collection because it’s super moisturizing. I can pop it on day and night and it’s so soft and glowy and it’s just so pretty. It keeps my skin looking fresh.”

Throughout quarantine, the former Vine star has been keeping her beauty routine simple and natural. “Makeup-wise, I’ve just been going super, super natural makeup, not trying to overdo it,” she told Us. “I’m always using my bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream, just a little bit of an eyebrow — not too much. And then for skincare, honestly, SKINLONGEVITY, I have been so obsessed with, morning and night every day.”

Anti-aging and sun damage reversal is key for the Love Island host who spends a lot of time in the sun and is currently in the desert heat of Las Vegas filming season 2 of Love Island USA. “There’s a fresh new cast. I think that the fact that we are quarantined might make a little bit more drama, even for me — no, I’m just kidding,” Vandenberg joked about the upcoming season. “[Production is] taking the utmost precaution… We are all quarantined to a bubble. It’s super locked down.”

Also locked down for the time being is wedding planning for Vandenberg and her fiancé Matt Cutshall, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We really can’t do any planning at the moment cause any place that we would like to go see obviously is not open,” she explained. “Honestly, everything happens for a reason, we’re chilling, we’re gonna figure it out when all this is over. Who knows? We might have a friend marry us in our backyard.”

Though wedding plans are on hold, the actress says her wedding dress Pinterest page is “bananas,” and the No.1 must-have for their big day? “The biggest dance party known to mankind.”