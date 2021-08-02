Doing what’s best for her! After Leslie Golden shockingly decided to leave Love Island only days after joining the CBS dating show, the reality star, 24, took to Instagram Stories to clear up any misconceptions about her exit.

Leslie last appeared on the Sunday, August 1, episode, briefly shown in the opening montage. Moments later, the moderator casually mentioned that she had to leave.

“It’s not that deep. [It] has absolutely nothing to do with anyone in the villa. I pinky swear,” Leslie wrote via Instagram after the episode aired, adding that she left for “personal reasons.”

When one fan said they wanted a “more juicy” explanation, the Texas native shared that her choice to exit the show was “completely unrelated to the drama,” adding, “I have no beef with anyone there. … I know I appeared like I’m drama, but that’s just not my vibe. I honestly had the time of my life and have no ill will towards a single person in the villa. no reason to run around making anyone’s life any harder, it’s all love here baby.”

When another one of her followers asked why the exit wasn’t explained more, she admitted she wasn’t sure.

“I honestly have no idea why they did that,” the TV personality wrote. “Maybe not to pull focus from the people who are actually in the villa.”

When Leslie was introduced while the women were at Casa Amor, she shared that she was open to dating men and women, something she also elaborated on during her Q&A, noting that she had crushes on all the women in the house too.

“They’re all so powerful and unique and beautiful,” she said. “See, this was my problem there. The roll out was TOO GOOD for me to narrow anything down. I was in love with all of them. A pollyamorous [sic] dream come true/nightmare.”

Leslie added, “I am VERY passionate about my love for women, but I am in fact pansexual.”

Overall, the model enjoyed her time at the resort, calling it “one of the best experiences of my life.” She also made many romantic connections, but none that lasted, adding, “Although MY person wasn’t in there, I’m still so grateful I got to connect with everyone in there. I have no regrets, but I am very happy to be home.”