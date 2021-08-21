Cheers to love and friendship after the island! Less than one week after Love Island fans crowned Olivia Kaiser and Korey Gandy the joint winners of season 3, the pair reunited with many of their fellow Islanders in New York City on Friday, August 20.

“Aaahhhh my baby @cashayproudfoot,” former contestant Florita Diaz captioned an Instagram Story pic with Cashay “Cash” Proudfoot. “Finally reunited!!”

Cash shared footage of his own in another Instagram Story, where the two ladies teased “cheers to us” while sharing a meal with three of their former costars — Jeremy Hershberg, Wes Ogsbury and Melvin “Cinco” Holland Jr. The foursome later met up with finalists Will Moncada and Kyra Lizama on the NYC streets.

“What’s up, we’re here,” the Hawaii native exclaimed in a video uploaded to Jeremy’s Story, flashing a peace sign at the camera. “We in New York!”

Other social media activity from the Islanders revealed that Bailey Marshall, Alana Paolucci, Trina Njoroge and even more of their cast members attended the Love Island meetup.

“Back with the crew,” Olivia noted in an Instagram Story alongside Elly Steffen, Kyra, Alana, Cash, Will, Bailey, Wes, Florita, Cinco and Korey. At one point in her video, Wes added, “Like we never left,” as the large group cheered.

The impromptu reunion also featured several fan-favorite contestants from past seasons. Trina went to dinner with several of the reality show’s alums, including Justine Ndiba, Cely Vazquez and Moira Tumas from the second season. Aissata Diallo and Ray Gant from season 1 also tagged along for the festivities. In a roundtable toast, the group remarked, “Cheers to more life, more memories, to friendship, to being young and hot [and] to love.”

Both groups eventually met up at a club for an evening of cocktails and dancing. Official couple Josh Goldstein and Shannon St. Clair joined the squad there following their early departure from the show.

After their fun-filled night on the town, winners Olivia and Korey looked cozy during an afternoon at the hotel pool on Saturday, August 21. Olivia posed for a mirror selfie with her beau, writing, “Let’s pool,” and adding a black heart emoji.

Season 3 of the reality dating show premiered in July and concluded earlier this month after airing nightly on CBS. While Olivia and Korey took home the top prize, their pals Kyra and Will finished in second place. Bailey and Jeremy took third, with Alana and Charlie finishing in fourth place.

The competition was located in Hawaii after the prior seasons were filmed in Fiji and Las Vegas, respectively.

“I don’t see how you can’t fall in love here,” host Arielle Vandenberg exclusively told Us Weekly about the dreamy location ahead of the premiere. “My fiancé, [Matt Cutshall, is] with me and we watched the sunset last night together, and I was like, ‘Is this the most romantic thing we’ve ever done?’ … So I’m guessing that these Islanders are definitely going to feel some type of way.”

Scroll below to see more pics from the Love Island cast’s impromptu reunion in New York: