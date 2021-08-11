It’s shady in paradise! After being dumped from Love Island, Aimee Flores alleged that two of her former costars actually knew one another before filming began in the Hawaiian villa.

During an Instagram Live earlier this month, Aimee, 26, spilled the tea on Will Moncada and Kyra Lizama’s relationship status before the show and even claimed that the pair had chatted before eventually coupling up. The Los Angeles native claimed to have seen comments and messages that the current Love Island couple exchanged ahead of filming.

During the virtual group hangout — alongside fellow contestants Cashay Proudfoot, Melvin “Cinco” Holland II, Wes Ogsbury and Javonny Vega — the private chef explained that her chaperone “had given me her phone,” where she went through Instagram to check out her costars’ profiles.

“When I peeped Kyra’s Instagram, I saw Will commenting on all her pictures,” Aimee claimed, according to a screen recording posted via Twitter on Tuesday, August 10. While Aimee revealed her side of the story, Cashay and Cinco, both 25, displayed shocked faces in response to hearing the news.

“What is the point of going through this rigorous schedule of us trying hard not to see each other [before filming]? You know, how we had to make sure we missed each other so that we didn’t know who was on the show? I’m like, ‘What’s the point of doing all that if these people already know each other and are talking to each other prior to going on the show?’ So, I don’t know, I think that’s just odd.”

Aimee added that she didn’t know if Will, 26, and Kyra, 23, “had a plan” going into taping, but she noted that it seemed to her that “they really do like each other.”

“But, they definitely knew each other before going on the show, so that’s not fair to all of us,” she said. “Like, what if Wes [her boyfriend that she met on the show] and I talked to each other for, like, a month prior to going on the show [and] we already established something, then we go on the show and we continue that?”

In response, Cashay also alleged that Kyra “knew a lot” about her fellow contestants and “where the villa was gonna be” before filming started.

“She did a lot of research about the show before going on,” the New York-based dancer added. “She knew a lot, y’all … and, like, really dug for [details].”

Fans have been skeptical about the nature of Will and Kyra’s first meeting after Christian Longnecker addressed claims they knew each other.

Christian, 24, appeared on the “After the Island” podcast after his elimination, where he previously told cohosts Elizabeth Weber and Alexandra Stewart that the coupled-up pair live “15 minutes” away from each other.

“As soon as [Will] walked in, Kyra was like a hawk,” Christian also recalled during the interview. “And Will, you could already tell… Will kind of knew.”

As fans saw, Will and Kyra first gravitated toward one another during the first week of the CBS show after he entered as a bombshell alongside Cinco.

Love Island airs on CBS Tuesdays through Fridays and Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.