Arielle Vandenberg: What’s in My Bag?

Arielle Vandenberg is ready for the beach. She’s hosting Love Island from Hawaii, so she’s ready to hit the sand anytime with everything she has in her beach bag (which was a budget-friendly steal at Target). The California native, 34, keeps Wet Ones and Cleanly moisturizing hand sanitizer with her at all times along with Haus Laboratories lip gloss and Kiehl’s Ultimate Strength Hand Salve.

Check out her other beach bag essentials below and in the video above.

Snack Time Essentials

The host never goes hungry, carrying organic white cheddar popcorn, Muana Loa milk chocolate macadamia nuts and Smart Snacks peach rings in her bag.

A Writer’s Best Friend

“I always carry around a notebook with me. So I’ve got my notebook because I’m constantly writing down different sketches and things that I may want to shoot while I’m here or with my fiancé [Matt Cutshall]. We have a lot of ideas for a lot of random stuff, so I write it down in my handy dandy notebook.”

The Comeback Hat

“[Bucket hats] are back, and I’m feeling like they’re here to stay. I am so obsessed with the bucket hat, especially ‘cause it’s corduroy. … You get like a little bit of sun protection, but you also look so cute.”

Glam UV Protection

“My favorite pair of sunglasses, I can’t stop wearing them. My Garrett Leight x Clare V collaborations, sunglasses. Oh, they are dirty. But how cute are these?” she asked. “I usually bring 50 pairs of sunglasses when I go on a trip and this time I only brought one pair. So that says a lot because these are the go-to pair of the season.”

Safety First

“This is probably the first thing I should have shown because it’s very, very important. Kids, use your sunscreen and this one smells like a dream,” she said of her Sun Bum Sunscreen. “That’s my favorite brand. It smells so good. Oh, my God. Like, that just makes me want to swim.”

Rubber Gloves

“I feel like COVID is one of [reasons] … If there’s something I’m really, like, ‘Oh, I’m not touching that,’ I’m like, ‘Well, I got gloves.’ Or if you find trash on the beach and you want to, like, be a good Samaritan. If I’m out on the beach and I see some nasty trash bag or, like, some Doritos bag, I’m like, ‘No, I’ll get that.'”

She added: “I always find injured animals out in the world. I know it sounds weird, but I always find, like, a weird thing that I don’t want to touch with my bare hands. So I’m always like, ‘I have gloves.’”

What else is in Vandenberg’s beach bag? She has her essential face mask, of course, along with vitamin C gel packs, a water bottle, a portable charger and a scrunchie. For more, watch the exclusive video above.

Love Island airs Sundays and Tuesdays through Thursdays on CBS at 9 p.m. ET.