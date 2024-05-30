Vanderpump Rules fans are finally getting specifics on the amount of money Tom Sandoval offered Ariana Madix as a buyout for their shared home.

Peacock dropped season 11’s Vanderpump Rules: Secrets Revealed on Wednesday, May 30. In one scene, Sandoval, 41, discusses his financial plans with his then-assistant Ann Maddox.

“Has she said anything to you about the house? It was, like, over two months ago that I sent her this email. I will read it to you,” Sandoval said before he started reading the email. “‘I would love to talk to you about the next steps on our house.'”

Sandoval stopped, worried Ariana, 38, would overhear their conversation, asking producers, “Is she here? This is crazy. Guys, is she here? Dude, I don’t want to be f—king, like, she can hear me.”

The crew behind the scenes reassured Sandoval that Ariana wasn’t listening to him. “If she does come out, I can make sure that you’re not talking so she can’t hear,” an offscreen producer told Sandoval.

Once Sandoval was confident Ariana couldn’t hear, he continued to read his email.

“‘I will give you $600,000 cash. Based on the math, this is a buyout that is equivalent to us selling the property for $3.1 million, which is way above Zillow and Redfin value and definitely above market value,'” Sandoval added. “With refinancing this house and pulling her name off the loan, this goes from being a $10,000 a month payment to a $20,000+ a month dollar payment.”

Ann was surprised by the amount Sandoval was taking on himself. “And you can afford that?” she asked, to which Sandoval replied, “For six to eight months. I got myself in this mess. I just wish we could go back.”

Sandoval and Ariana’s home became a point of contention on the show. The former couple have been fielding questions about their living situation since their March 2023 breakup following his cheating scandal with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

Sandoval and Ariana originally purchased their home in 2019 for $2 million after six years of dating. One month after the scandal made headlines, Sandoval admitted he didn’t have anywhere else to go.

“I don’t have a lot of friends I can stay with right now. … I kind of run the house,” he said on the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast in April 2023. “I handle the gardening [and] the housekeeping. My assistant comes and cleans and stocks everything. I basically run everything in the house.”

Sandoval was able to avoid seeing Ariana by using a mediator — as shown in the deleted VPR clip. “[Ariana’s] in the house. This is a big house. We have a go-between. We text when we’re coming and going,” he continued at the time. “The house is not listed yet, no. [Ariana’s] really busy right now, she’s obviously blowing up. I’m really happy to see that. I’ve been busy as well trying to get things together.”

Ariana also defended her decision to remain in her home. “I have never been someone who came from money. I know how quickly that goes away,” she told costar Scheana Shay on the “Scheananigans” podcast in August 2023. “I’m taking care of myself. … I have a pretty decent setup. My room is kind of like my little apartment. I stay in my own little zone.”

Ariana continued: “I sleep a lot easier at night not giving a f–k about when he is coming through that door. That is one thing I have to say about us living in the same house. I don’t have to think about how he is coming into my bedroom because he is not. I sleep with my door locked. Just in case.”

The living situation was one of the most-talked about topics on season 11 of Vanderpump Rules. Lala Kent specifically made several digs about how Ariana didn’t want to interact with Sandoval on screen but would continue to cohabit on the same property.

“We are asking you to have one conversation with Tom Sandoval — the guy you shoved down our throats for so many years,” Lala said on an episode of the Vanderpump Rules After Show earlier this month. “That guy, who you still live with. We are asking you to have one conversation and you can’t do that?”

Ariana and Sandoval couldn’t offer an update on their shared home during the reunion amid an ongoing legal battle. In January, Ariana filed a lawsuit against Sandoval in the hopes of selling their joint property. Ariana made it clear she didn’t want “a division in kind,” while Sandoval has pushed to receive full ownership. While that legal situation is still ongoing, Ariana purchased a $1.6 million house in Los Angeles in March.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 is currently streaming on Peacock.