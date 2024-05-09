Vanderpump Rules fans who are still thinking about the season 11 finale can now watch some never before seen moments — courtesy of Peacock.

The streaming service released an extended and uncensored version of the hit Bravo series on Wednesday, May 8. The special episode included content that was cut for time, including more information on Ariana Madix and Daniel Wai‘s relationship and an update on Scheana Shay‘s music career.

During the season finale, which aired on Tuesday, May 7, most of the Vanderpump Rules cast turned against Ariana, 38, when she left an event because she was almost cornered by her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval. Lala Kent and Scheana, 39, previously suggested that Ariana have a conversation with Sandoval, 40, about his cheating scandal with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss so she could receive closure.

Ariana chose to stop filming instead and not everyone took the news well.

“It is a lot of breaking the fourth wall so I am going to do it now. S—t happened to her and the whole world rallied around her. She now thinks she is Beyoncé,” Lala, 33, yelled on the episode. “It is bulls—t that she can’t film with someone that she stays under the same roof. It is a lot. It is a lot that she says, ‘Don’t f—k with Tom Sandoval. But I am going to sleep down the hall from Tom Sandoval.’ I get it, he f—king cheated. He did a really f—king s—tty thing. It is weird how you looked us all in the eye and said a lot of s—t. But he didn’t kill anyone.”

Lala continued to express her frustrations during the Vanderpump Rules After Show, where she said, “I’m going to be real about Ariana. She coasts through every single f—king season. And we are asking you to have one conversation with Tom Sandoval — the guy you shoved down our throats for so many years. That guy, who you still live with. We are asking you to have one conversation and you can’t do that?”

In a separate confessional, Ariana stood by her decision not to share screen time with Sandoval.

“I would encourage [people] to read my contract and find at any point that I am required to do anything I don’t deem real or I don’t want to do,” she noted during an aftershow clip. “And I would say that goes for every single cast member on this show. Everyone has the right to exercise that and they do all the time.”

The explosive finale aired shortly after rumors started swirling about Bravo pressing pause on season 12 of Vanderpump Rules. While multiple outlets reported the news in April, most of the cast members have largely stayed away from discussing the topic.

Keep scrolling for a guide to the never-before-seen videos from the Vanderpump Rules season 11 finale:

Ariana and Daniel Recall What Attracted Them to Each Other

After her split from Sandoval in March 2023, Ariana found love with Daniel Wai — who made an appearance on Vanderpump Rules. Fans didn’t originally get to see Ariana and Daniel, 40, discussing how they caught each other’s eye.

“It was like a big group talking about kids and how they have some issues — like race and all that stuff — and she [was] empathetic to that,” Daniel explained. “I dealt with a lot of that growing up in New York. Those are the fights that you’ve heard me get into because when someone says a racial slur to me, I don’t take that lightly.”

He continued: “She empathized with that and she could speak to it. And I was like, she doesn’t need to, [but] seeing her do that actually attracted me to her.”

Ariana also shared what drew her to Daniel, adding, “All the girls were chatting about all this serious deep stuff. And the way that he would contribute to the conversation, but in a way that showed he was really listening and not busting in and overpowering or being whatever, it was really nice.”

The reality star praised Daniel‘s “incredible perspective on life.”

“Over the course of having conversations, I was just really drawn to his personality. It’s almost like he knows me before knowing me,” she continued. “I feel like it’s been all of these just little moments that show he’s thinking of me or wanting to be with me. Things like that are just, they make me smile.”

Schwartz Weighs In on Jo’s Looks

Despite their messy fling, Tom Schwartz and Jo Wenberg were able to reconnect while filming the finale. Their talk took a turn though when Schwartz, 41, realized Jo looked different that day.

“Are you wearing makeup? Joseph!” Schwartz said before elaborating in a confessional. “Jo wears makeup just about as frequently as I wear suits. It’s like when she puts lipstick on, for me, it always looked like when a little girl breaks into her mom’s makeup supply and puts on lipstick. It just doesn’t work with her.”

Who Is Vanderpump Rules’ No. 1 Guy in the Group?

Scheana’s Wardrobe Malfunction — and Band Invitation

The season finale featured a performance from Scheana and her new band: the 27s. Before singing her “Apples” single, Scheana experienced a wardrobe malfunction when the zipper on her dress broke.

Ariana and Daniel were around to help before Brock Davies brought his wife her fur jacket — or so he thought. “Whose jacket did you just take?!” Scheana asked when she realized the item didn’t belong to her.

A bonus scene also showed Scheana asking the 27s if she was officially part of the band.

The Fight That Never Made It on Screen

Some Vanderpump Rules fans saw footage on social media of Sandoval, 41, getting into an argument with a stranger. Peacock offered more context with a scene that showed the mystery man trying to dance with the cast. The man and a security guard subsequently got into a fight that ended with a smashed vase and Sandoval getting wine thrown at him.