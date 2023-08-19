Scheana Shay is proving that her musical talents are still “good as gold” with her new song, “Apples” — which may have been inspired by Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss and Scandoval.

“I was with you on your worst day / You stabbed me in the worst way / How you gonna lie to my face? / And you said that we would always be friends,” Shay, 38, sang in the first verse of the single, which dropped on Friday, August 18. “Party on the weekend / But you’re gone without a trace / I thought you were grateful / I found out you’re fake, though / I hope there’s a place for friends like you.”

A second verse proclaimed that Shay saw her former friend trending “on the Internet” for being a “hot mess.” She continued singing, “A-P-P-L-E-S, how you like them?”

Shay’s next verse proved to further diss her frenemy. “Narcissistic psycho / Cut you out likе lipo / See right through you with my eyes closed,” she belted. “From a Ferrari to a Jetta / Thought that you knew better / Threw it all out the window/ I thought you were faithful / I see you’re a snake though.”

Shay’s bandmates — Landis Daniels and Kevin Franklin — chimed in the chorus, singing that they would never write another song about the scandal. “I’m so much better without you, no drama,” the men crooned.

After Shay dropped the single, many of her Pump Rules besties shared their support. “This is the new ANTHEM, drop the single immediately please,” Lala Kent captioned a Friday Instagram Story video of herself listening — and singing along — to the track.

Ariana Madix, for her part, proclaimed she was “obsessed” with the song via Instagram comment. James Kennedy’s girlfriend, Ally Lewber, added that she was listening to “Apples” on repeat for the rest of the day.

While Shay has not shared her musical inspiration for the song, many fans inferred that she was talking about her dramatic friendship breakup with Leviss, 28.

The former pageant queen — who was a bridesmaid in Shay’s August 2022 wedding to Brock Davies — alleged in March that Shay punched her in the face backstage at Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen when she learned that Leviss and Tom Sandoval had been involved in a months-long affair despite his relationship with Madix, 38. Shay, however, denied assaulting Leviss and claimed that her long nails even prevented her from properly forming a fist.

Leviss subsequently served Shay with a temporary restraining order, which she ultimately dropped by the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion later that March. While Shay did not regret being a good pal to Leviss ahead of the scandal, they have since cut ties.

Leviss later admitted during an appearance on Bethenny Frankel’s “ReWives” podcast earlier this week, that they were BFFs before the drama. “She offered her apartment to me to stay in while I was figuring out my next moves. After breaking up with James, she kept this apartment in L.A. but wasn’t living in it ’cause she was living down in San Diego, but she started creating this narrative that she was the sister I never had and like a mother to me,” Leviss said on the Wednesday, August 16, podcast episode. “And that she gave me a place to live when nobody else would, you know, put me up anywhere. [She said] that I didn’t pay rent, which is not true. I did pay rent and I also cat sat for her cat who was pumped with Mercury for treatment.”

Leviss concluded, claiming: “It’s just unfortunate that she’s trying to create this narrative that I’ve taken advantage of her when I feel like I did contribute in a way.”

After Sandoval, 41, and Leviss parted ways earlier this year, she entered a mental health treatment facility. After completing treatment in July, news broke one month later that she would not return for Pump Rules season 11.