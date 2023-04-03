A lack of boundaries? Scheana Shay is re-examining her friendship with Raquel Leviss following her costar’s affair with Tom Sandoval — and some past moments are aging worse than others.

During the Friday, March 31, episode of her “Scheananigans” podcast, Shay, 37, expressed regrets about offering her apartment to Leviss, 28, after the model’s split from James Kennedy.

“I remember her telling me [that] I was supposed to be happy for her the first time she had sex after James. And I was like, ‘Where exactly?’ And she was like, ‘Oops.’ So I said, ‘In my bed? You have your own room. I know it is a daybed, [a] pull-out, but you have your own room,'” the “Good as Gold” singer alleged to Lala Kent. “And she said, ‘Well we also did it on the kitchen counter.’ And I was like, ‘Where I set my baby’s high chair and feed her? I gave you this apartment to live in, not to have sex all over.’ So disrespectful.”

Shay continued: “Good people don’t do this to people who take care of them. I gave her a home when she didn’t have anywhere to go. And when I found out she was having sex with some random guy in my bed that I would sleep in with my husband and my baby, I was like, ‘Can you please just remember to wash the sheets when I get home?’ I had to remind her to do common, decency things.”

Kent, 32, agreed that Leviss wasn’t a good houseguest, saying, “It is so disrespectful and disgusting. Even Katie [Maloney] has offered me her guest room to bring boys to and I am like,’I would not do that to you.'”

The beauty pageant contestant originally joined the hit Bravo series as a guest star in 2015 amid her romance with Kennedy, 31. Leviss was later promoted to a main cast member before announcing at the season 9 reunion in 2022 that she had parted ways with the DJ.

Kennedy moved on with girlfriend Ally Lewber, whom he is still currently dating. Meanwhile, Leviss was linked to Tom Schwartz before Us Weekly confirmed last month that she was hooking up with Sandoval, 40, amid his romance with Ariana Madix.

In response, Leviss issued a public apology to Madix, 37, writing via Instagram on March 8, “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana.”

Leviss also addressed where she and Sandoval stand now.

“Besides the indefensible circumstances surrounding our relationship, my feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship,” she explained. “Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones. I need to take care of my health, work on self growth and take time to be OK with being alone. I care for Tom and I don’t want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal.”

Later that month, the couple were spotted grabbing dinner together. The Missouri native, for his part, reflected on the aftermath of the scandal, telling TMZ on March 27, “Hindsight’s always 20/20. Like, if you look back at a situation, you think of all the things you should have, would have done better.”

The Vanderpump Rules cast reunited late last month to hash out their issues while filming the season 10 reunion. The taping came after Leviss filed for a temporary restraining order against Shay, which was ultimately dropped after they separately appeared on the Bravo special.

After filming wrapped, Andy Cohen offered a glimpse at what went down between the cast members.

“I did separate one-on-ones with Tom, Ariana and Raquel so that I could get all of their stories just in conversation with me,” the Bravo exercise producer, 54, said on his SiriusXM’s Radio Andy on Monday, April 3, noting that he re-asked “a lot of the stuff in front of the group” too. “I also had things — I had my own concerns. I had my own things that I wanted to confront them about. Things I had noticed so I got to do that. So that’s how we started and then we brought them to the filming group.”

He added: “If you are looking to hear their story, you will. If you are looking for them to be confronted to their faces about what they’ve done — in what I would say [in] an aggressive manner, confrontational manner — you will get it.”