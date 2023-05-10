Standing by her loyalty. Scheana Shay may have cut ties with Raquel Leviss over her affair with Tom Sandoval — but she doesn’t regret showing support for her Vanderpump Rules costar in the past.

“The amount of things I wish I could take back that I said. But that is the thing — I don’t want to have any regrets because I was a good friend,” Shay, 37, said on a Tuesday, May 6, clip from a Hayu event, which was reposted by fan account Queens of Bravo. “I stand by [the fact] that I had her back. I was duped but I was a good friend.”

Shay’s friendship with Leviss, 28, was a major topic of conversation during season 10 of Vanderpump Rules. The “Good as Gold” singer quickly found herself at odds with Katie Maloney when she tried to set Tom Schwartz up with Leviss amid his divorce from the Utah native, 36.

In response, the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host slammed Shay for being inconsiderate.

“You do not need to talk about the most painful day in my life. It’s none of your f—king business. I don’t care what you think. There is no room for your feelings. There is no room for you in this,” Maloney told Shay in a March episode. “Get out of my divorce with Tom. I am really proud of where we are,and you are derailing everything. You are meddling like a little troll.”

The “Scheananigans” podcast host, for her part, defended her actions in a confessional. “Katie and I have had a roller-coaster of a friendship. It seems like we both always want to see the worst in each other, and we struggle to find that good,” she said at the time. “At this point, I am done apologizing for things I am not sorry for. This is what happens when you get divorced, people move on. Deal with it.”

While viewers watched Schwartz, 40, and Leviss hookup on the Bravo series in March, Us Weekly confirmed the former beauty pageant contestant’s affair with Sandoval, 40, off screen.

Shay’s friendship with Leviss, meanwhile, took a turn when the California native filed an order of protection that same month. In paperwork obtained by Us, Leviss claimed a physical altercation over the cheating scandal occurred after her and Shay’s joint appearance on Andy Cohen‘s talk show.

The charges were ultimately dropped, and Shay later admitted she shoved Leviss out of shock but denied punching her costar.

Earlier this month, the OG Vanderpump Rules star opened up about having to watch Leviss and Sandoval address their romance on the show. “I was physically shaking. I was just texting as fast as I [could about it]. I was, like, ‘Oh, my God, her smirk,’” Shay exclusively told Us on May 3 about seeing the finale trailer for the first time.

The TV personality also weighed in on whether she thinks Leviss and Sandoval regret the harm they caused Ariana Madix.

“No, [Raquel has no remorse about the situation],” she shared with Us, referring to the TomTom co-owner’s split from Madix, 37. “I know he absolutely has a lot of regrets. I don’t know how much you’ll see in our [onscreen] conversation, but also then we have a whole reunion. But she was, like, sociopathic. It was very bizarre to just see someone cry so hard over a pageant and not ruining their best friend’s relationship.”