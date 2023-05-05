More to the story? Scheana Shay offered some context to the explosive Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale trailer — which finally showed the cast’s reaction to Tom Sandoval‘s cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss.

“As you see in the trailer, he said it was more than once,” Scheana, 37, told Peter Madrigal on the Friday, May 5, episode of her “Scheananigans” podcast. “[He cheated on Ariana Madix more than once] with someone else — if not many else. Who knows? That will be [discussed] in the finale, but you saw him say it was more than once.”

In the sneak peek clip, which was released on Tuesday, May 2, Tom, 40, claimed while speaking to the “Good as Gold” artist that he was “going to break up” with Ariana, 37, before his affair with Raquel, 28, started.

“But you didn’t. You f–ked her best friend instead,” Scheana fired back at the TomTom co-owner.

Another scene showed Tom and Raquel cuddling up to each other as the model laughed off how “horribly wrong” their relationship reveal ended up.

The Missouri native’s bond with Raquel was a major topic of conversation during season 10 of Vanderpump Rules before news broke of the pair’s affair. Us Weekly confirmed in March that Tom’s infidelity prompted his split from Ariana after nearly a decade of dating.

Throughout season 10, which premiered in February, the former couple’s costars frequently questioned whether Tom was loyal to Ariana as questions arose about his close friendship with Raquel.

“I was trying to explain to Ally [Lewber] that Tom and Ariana don’t keep each other on leashes. They don’t have rules for each other in their relationship,” Katie Maloney told cameras in an April episode after Tom and Raquel were spotted dancing at a bar late at night — without Ariana around. “But also, my opinion of Raquel couldn’t be lower at this point so if Tom and Ariana do have an open relationship, then Ariana knows nothing about it.”

The Florida native, for her part, defended Tom and Raquel on screen, saying, “Raquel is my friend. She is someone that is kind and sweet and loyal and just a delight since the day I met her. Obviously, I love Raquel dearly and she’s one of my closest friends. I not only trust and love her — I trust and love my boyfriend.”

As the affair made headlines, Bravo filmed more footage for the final episode of season 10. Scheana exclusively told Us that it was difficult to watch the drama unfold.

“I was physically shaking. I was just texting as fast as I [could about it]. I was, like, ‘Oh, my God, her smirk,’” the California native said on Wednesday, May 3, about seeing the finale trailer for the first time.

Scheana also weighed in on whether she thinks Raquel and Tom regret the harm they caused Ariana through their affair. “No, [Raquel has no remorse about the situation],” she shared with Us before adding that she felt differently about the businessman. “I know he absolutely has a lot of regrets. I don’t know how much you’ll see in our [onscreen] conversation, but also then we have a whole reunion. But she was, like, sociopathic. It was very bizarre to just see someone cry so hard over a pageant and not ruining their best friend’s relationship.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET. The season finale is set to air on Wednesday, May 17.