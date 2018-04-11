The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are in it for the long haul. The couple grabbed lunch with WE Tv’s Marriage Boot Camp counselors Dr. Ish and Dr. V. on Tuesday, April 10.

The race car driver, 36, and Burnham, 26, didn’t have to travel far for the meal at the Arizona Biltmore Hotel in Phoenix — they are living 13 miles away in Scottsdale. The pair were getting tips on “healthy ways to keep their relationship on track despite being in the spotlight,” according to a press release. And Dr. V believes they are the real deal: “They seemed genuinely happy.”

Arie proposed to the sales executive with a 3.65 carat Neil Lane diamond on the March 6 After the Final Rose special. But not everyone was cheering. Arie shocked viewers when he popped the question to fan favorite Becca Kufrin — only to break up with her on camera a few weeks later. In a gut-wrenching unedited clip, he explained that he was in love with runner-up Burnham and wanted to try things out with her.

“People have a very strong opinion about it, but at the end of the day, I had to follow my heart,” Arie explained to Us Weekly during a conference call in March. “I didn’t do this to become popular. I did this to find someone.”

Just like Arie, Burnham has no regrets. As she gushed on the March 6 live show: “I’ve never been more in love.”

Kufrin, meanwhile, may just get her happily ever after too. In March, the publicist was announced as the next Bachelorette. “She’s very resilient. She takes everything in stride,” a source told Us Weekly. “She also has a very eclectic taste in men, so you’re going to see a lot of very different men fighting for her heart.”

