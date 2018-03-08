Stepping out at last! Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are ready to celebrate their love in public after getting engaged on the Tuesday, March 6, taping of After the Final Rose.

The race car driver, 36, and the tech saleswoman, 26, had their first date out in the open at New York City’s Japanese hotspot Megu on Wednesday, March 7, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. Arie and Lauren were all smiles as they indulged in sushi and steak in a private dining room for three hours. The reality stars also toured the kitchen and took photos with Chef Dave Rashty.

Lauren shared a sweet snapshot from the duo’s date on her Instagram story, writing, “First public date with my love @ariejr.” Arie also posted an adorable boomerang of Lauren blowing a kiss as the couple enjoyed the evening.

Although the real estate agent and the Virginia Beach native refueled their romance in January, they’ve kept a low profile given the controversial turn of events that were revealed on the season 22 finale of The Bachelor.

The former lead initially proposed to Becca Kufrin, but he called off their engagement in early January and got back together with his season’s runner-up, Lauren, right after. Although Becca was left heartbroken and blindsided, she will have another chance at finding love as the star of season 14 of The Bachelorette.

“I really wanted everyone to know that this was on me,” Arie said on Good Morning America on Wednesday of the emotional, televised breakup, which was shown to viewers in its entirety. “It was my fault and I felt like filming that would let people know that, that if there were any questions on the breakup, that those would be squashed if they saw the breakup.”

He added, “Honestly, I wanted [for] her that opportunity to be the potential Bachelorette. I hope I gave her that closure. I’m very happy for her. I’m happy that she’s going to be able to find love through the show.”

Another source exclusively told Us that Arie and Lauren’s families dined together following After the Final Rose and they get along very well. “Everyone just really clicked right off the bat and they’re all extremely excited for what’s to come,” the insider said.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!