The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk, Jr. and Lauren Burnham can breathe a sigh of relief: their parents like each other.

Following the After the Final Rose show on Tuesday, March 6, the two families celebrated Luyendyk and Burnham’s engagement over a champagne-flower dinner. “They had two bottles of champagne and toasted to the happy couple and just got to know each other,” a source tells Us Weekly.

The race car driver’s dad Mieke Luyendyk and Burham’s father Dave hit it off immediately. “They especially got along,” says the insider. “But everyone just really clicked right off the bat and they’re all extremely excited for what’s to come.” As Bachelor viewers will recall — Burnham’s folks, who reside in Virginia, were initially skeptical of their daughter’s relationship with the 36-year-old.

“It makes me nervous, this whole thing,” mom Pam said during their hometown date, which aired on February 19. “I don’t want to see Lauren get hurt.” Dave meanwhile, who has a military background, declared that he would “f—king kill” Luyendyk if he broke Laurens’ heart.

Of course, in the end it was Becca Kufrin who was left with heartbreak. Luyendyk broke up with the 27-year-old publicist after he proposed to her on the March 5 finale of the ABC dating series. Then he kindled his romance with runner-up Burnham. Though the lovable Minnesotan was devastated, she will have a second chance at happily ever after.

Chris Harrison announced on Tuesday that Kufrin will be the next Bachelorette.

“I want to find love,” she gushed. “I want to to meet so many amazing guys. I’m ready to do this.”

Season 14 of The Bachelorette premieres May 28 on ABC at 8 p.m. EST.

