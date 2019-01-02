Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are weeks away from tying the knot, but one Bachelor Nation star never thought the day would come: Jef Holm.

Before Luyendyk, 37, kicked off his Bachelor season in January 2018, Holm, 34, — who starred alongside the race car driver on Emily Maynard’s Bachelorette season in 2012 — took to Twitter to express his doubt that things would end well.

“Doesn’t matter who gets out of the limo…I’ll give 5k to the charity of @chrisbharrison’s choice if @ariejr lasts 1 year with anyone,” the entrepreneur tweeted at the time.

Luyendyk, who is expecting his first child with the Virginia Beach native, 27, clapped back at the diss one year later: “Pay up @jefholm… Put that trust fund money into something positive instead of bottle service. A—hole.”

Holm, who was engaged to Maynard before they called it quits months after her finale, previously took aim at Luyendyk’s journey for love in September 2017 and called him “disgusting” in the comments of an Instagram photo.

Although the real estate agent’s season aired on New Year’s Day in 2018 and ended with an engagement to Burnham, he faced a unique challenge during the process and had a change of heart. Luyendyk initially proposed to Becca Kufrin, but then broke up with her in a televised segment that aired on After the Final Rose and then immediately asked Burnham to be his bride.

However, Kufrin still got her happy ending too. The Minnesota-based publicist secured the Bachelorette gig after her split from Luyendyk and got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!