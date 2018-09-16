She says what she means. Ariel Winter is no stranger to sharing her thoughts on social media, and now she’s speaking out about Iggy Azalea’s comments on Eminem’s talent.

“Is she seriously calling out Eminem for having ‘lazy” bars,'” the 20-year-old Modern Family star tweeted on Saturday, September 15. “Awkward because … I mean …”

Winter tweeted her opinion just hours after Azalea, 28, slammed the 45-year-old rapper for calling her a “ho” on his new diss track “Killshot,” in which he takes aim at Machine Gun Kelly.

The actress wasn’t finished, either. “I enjoy her music as well,” she tweeted in response to a commenter. “I just don’t think she should ever be calling Eminem’s verses lazy. Her music is fun but it is not anywhere near Eminem’s caliber.”

Winter added: “I still enjoy some of her music I just can’t understand how she would think that she had any ground to stand on saying what she said about an absolute rap legend.”

Azalea took to Twitter on Friday, September 14, to share her feelings about Eminem’s tune in a series of tweets.

“Diss songs shouldn’t be filled with celebrity name drops to pad out lazy bars,” she began. “I am beyond prepared to be trolled for this opinion. Hahahahaha.”

The “Savior” singer added: “Also let’s talk about why it’s lazy now; but wasn’t in the earlier work. The earlier stuff was crazy, twisted and creative. This stuff feels more like picking names that fit easily into a rhyme scheme.”

The Detroit native released “Killshot” earlier that day after MGK, 28, bashed him on a song titled, “Rap Devil.” The lyrics for Eminem’s track read: “You ain’t never made a list next to no Biggy / no Jay / next to Taylor Swift and that Iggy ho, you about to really blow.”

Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly have been on the outs since 2012, following a tweet in which Kelly referred to Em’s then-teenage daughter as “hot as f—k.” The 8 Mile star called Kelly out in “Not Alike” off his album Kamikaze, which dropped as a surprise late last month.

