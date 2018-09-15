Don’t drag her into this. Iggy Azalea took to Twitter on Friday, September 14, to fire back at Eminem after he called her a “ho” in his new song, “Killshot,” which he released in response to Machine Gun Kelly.

“Diss songs shouldn’t be filled with celebrity name drops to pad out lazy bars,” she tweeted, adding, “And that’s my unbiased opinion from a girl that watched this guys set and sung the words in the crowd. I’d think it regardless. One of the greatest to do it, I’m NOT in dispute about that. But I do think the name dropping thing has become a crotch.”

“Iam beyond prepared to be trolled for this opinion. Hahahahaha,” she continued. “Also let’s talk about why it’s lazy now; but wasn’t in the earlier work. The earlier stuff was crazy, twisted and creative. This stuff feels more like picking names that fit easily into a rhyme scheme.”

And that’s my unbiased opinion from a girl that watched this guys set and sung the words in the crowd. I’d think it regardless.

The Slim Shady rapper released “Killshot” on Friday in response to Machine Gun Kelly’s diss track, “Rap Devil,” which came out earlier this month. In his new song, Eminem, 45, raps, “You ain’t never made a list next to no Biggy, no Jay, next to Taylor Swift and that Iggy ho, you about to really blow.”

He posted artwork for the song on Instagram that showed MGK in the scope of a weapon with his eyes covered with red Xs.

The pair’s feud began after Kelly, 28, tweeted back in 2012 that Eminem’s daughter Hailie was “hot as f—k.” MGK released “Rap Devil” (a play on Eminem’s 2013 song “Rap God”) on September 3 in response to the Detroit native’s new album Kamikaze, which features the track “Not Alike,” where he slammed Kelly.

Kelly responded to “Killshot” on Friday night, tweeting a pic of judges from Dancing With the Stars holding up scorecards with the number 6 and writing, “2 weeks and 3 interviews later…” along with a crying laughing emoji, a toilet and a man throwing something into the trash.

