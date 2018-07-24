The members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have been the muses for countless recording artists over the past decade — though some lyrical mentions of these reality stars are nicer than others.

Kanye West has praised his in-laws in verse, for example, but Ed Sheeran and Eminem have dissed the famous family in their songs. Meanwhile, Soulja Boy is solely focused on Kim Kardashian’s physical assets. See those mentions and others in the photo gallery below.

Kanye West, “Wouldn’t Leave” (2018)

“They say, ‘Build your own,’ I said, ‘How, Sway? / I said, ‘Slavery a choice,’ they say, ‘How, Ye?’ / Just imagine if they caught me on a wild day / Now I’m on fifty blogs gettin’ fifty calls / Wife calling screaming saying we’re about to lose it all / I had to calm her down cause she couldn’t breathe / I told her she could leave me now but she wouldn’t leave / This is what they mean for better or for worse, huh?”

Translation: Kim stayed by her husband’s side, even after he offered his infamous views regarding slavery in a May 2018 interview with TMZ.

“I cried because it is a lot of what we went through,” she told Extra in June that year, recalling her reaction to the song. “I know my husband has the best intentions. He has the biggest heart. I know his heart, so I know he’ll always have that chance to explain himself when the time is right.”

Ed Sheeran, “New Man” (2017)

“You were the type of girl who sat beside the water readin’ / Eatin’ a packet of crisps, but you will never find you cheatin’ / Now you’re eatin’ kale, hittin’ the gym / Keepin’ up with Kylie and Kim”

Translation: Sheeran doesn’t much care for the ways in which his ex has changed, including her newfound interest in the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Future Feat. Kanye West, “I Won” (2014)

“You could look at Kylie, Kendall, Kourtney and Khloe / All your mama ever made was trophies, right?”

Translation: In a compliment that’s dubious at best, West credits Kardashian momager Kris Jenner for making “trophies.”

Eminem, “Berzerk” (2013)

“They say that love is powerful as cough syrup in styrofoam / All I know is I fell asleep and woke up in that Monte Carlo / With the ugly Kardashian / Lamar, oh, sorry, yo, we done both set the bar low”

Translation: Enimem holds Khloe Kardashian in very low esteem, so much so that he feels sorry for her now-ex Lamar Odom.

Kanye West Feat. DJ Khaled, “Cold” (2012)

“And I’ll admit / I had fell in love with Kim / Around the same time she had fell in love with him / Well, that’s cool, baby girl, do ya thang / Lucky I ain’t had Jay drop him from the team”

Translation: West fell in love with Kim around the same time she fell in love with her ex-husband Kris Humphries. And the basketball player apparently owes West a debt of gratitude, since the rapper claims he could have had Brooklyn Nets minority stakeholder Jay-Z fire Humphries, who played for the NBA team at the time.

Soulja Boy, “Kim Kardashian” (2012)

“Kim Kardashian / Kim Kardashian / Kim Kardashian / Kim Kardashian / Damn, she’s fine / She’s on my mind / She’s so beautiful / From the behind”

Translation: Soulja Boy is obsessed with Kim — and her physique, in particular.

Nicki Minaj, “Girls Fall Like Dominoes” (2011)

“OK, so when I’m in the hills, I hang with Kristin Cavallari / And when I’m in Miami, I’m with Kourtney, Kim and Khloe”

Translation: The Kardashian sisters are just some of the reality stars Minaj has on speed dial.

YG Feat. Tyga and Nipsey Hussle, “Bitches Ain’t S—t” (2011)

“Got this bitch named Tar, she let me f—k her in the car / Like Kim Kardashian, she wanna be a star”

Translation: For YG, “Kim Kardashian” is shorthand for women who aspire to fame.

Childish Gambino, “Let Me Dope You” (2010)

“You wouldn’t think from the things I’m fashionin’ / I’d get more bush than Kim Kardashian”

Translation: Childish Gambino, a.k.a. Donald Glover, mines Kim’s three-year relationship with Reggie Bush (which ended that same year) for some R-rated wordplay.

Eminem, “We Made You” (2009)

“Damn, I think Kim Kardashian’s a man / She stomped him just ‘cause he asked to put his hands / On her massive gluteus maximus again / Squeeze it and squish it and pass it to a friend”

Translation: Eminem describes Kim taking someone down for touching her butt, in what one would hope is a condemnation of sexual harassment.

Akon, “Dangerous” (2008)

“When she kiss, a down-ass chick like Lil’ Kim / She ready for the camera Kim Kardashian / Curves like Melissa, tough like Michelle (Obama!) / All day the queen like Mary J. / Good like Keyshia, young like RiRi”

Translation: Akon perhaps alludes to Kim’s NSFW video history as he lists his lady’s attributes.

