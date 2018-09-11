Ariel Winter spoke out against David Henrie after the Wizards of Waverly Place alum was handcuffed at Los Angeles International Airport for carrying a loaded weapon through security.

“So…you didn’t noticed the *loaded* gun in your bag when you were packing for the airport?????” the Modern Family star, 20, tweeted on Monday, September 10, hours after Henrie, 29, was taken into police custody. “In other words…why was your gun not stored safely in a place where you knew where it was and why in the f—k was it loaded??”

Us Weekly confirmed on Monday that the former Disney star was booked into the LAPD Pacific Division Jail and later released on his own recognizance. Henrie issued an apology via Instagram after the incident.

“I take responsibly for the situation at LAX today. I unintentionally brought my legally owned gun which is registered in my own name to the airport. I am so sorry for any trouble it caused, but I am appreciative of TSA’s efforts in implementing the safety laws that are in place to protect our beautiful country,” his statement read. “More than anything I am humiliated and embarrassed that this even happened. But I am thankful to the TSA, LAPD and all involved today for their kindness and their professionalism during this process.”

However, Winter found Henrie’s apology to be questionable. “I’m glad he apologized but there’s a bigger issue. If he wasn’t a celebrity would he just be able to say sorry and walk away after bringing a loaded firearm in his bag to the airport?” she tweeted. “I am a licensed gun owner. I would never, eve accidentally bring my firearm anywhere. I lock them up legally where they are at all times. That could be a deadly mistake.”

