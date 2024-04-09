If you can’t handle the heat — or the truth — stay out of Ariel Winter’s kitchen.

Earlier this month, Winter, 26, filmed a cooking video with her boyfriend, Luke Benward, 28, on TikTok. While many fans chose to leave comments about her stuffed peppers recipe, others opted to speculate about the Modern Family star’s romantic life.

After one follower wrote, “She’s so lucky,” another user was quick to doubt Winter and Benward’s relationship, writing in the comments section: “There’s been so many rumors about him controlling her.”

After seeing the remark, Winter decided to set the record straight once and for all.

Related: 'Modern Family' Cast Then and Now From the beginning, fans fell in love with the cast of Modern Family — but they sure have changed over the past 13 years. When the series debuted, many of the cast members were so young that they ultimately grew up on screen. “There’s definitely one season for me when I hit puberty right when […]

“Guys please help,” she sarcastically replied in the comments section on April 4. “He’s forcing me on OnlyFans so he can be my manager and he doesn’t let me out of the house!!! SOS!!!!”

All jokes aside, Winter warned her fans not to trust every single theory they read on the internet.

“Don’t believe everything you see on [TikTok], especially rumors like that :),” she wrote. “He’s a great man, and if he wasn’t, the dogs would take his ass outside.”

@arielwinter One of our go-to weeknight dinners. These stuffed peppers are so simple and sooo good🤤 Save this for dinner inspo! Inspired by Dinner At The Zoo’s recipe 6 Bell Peppers 1 lb ground turkey breast Olive oil 2 onions— diced 6 cloves garlic— minced or finely chopped Tops of bell peppers (not stem)— chopped 1 cup *cooked* white rice Salt Pepper Italian Seasoning Oregano Fresh mozzarella log— shredded Fresh parsley- chopped Cooking spray Prep some rice in a rice cooker. Turn oven to 350 and wash bell peppers. Once dried, cut the tops off, remove ribs & seeds, and place cut side down in a baking dish pre sprayed with cooking spray. Add an inch of water into the dish, cover with foil and place in the oven for 20-25 minutes. Take peppers out and put on paper towel cut side down to dry. You do not want water in your peppers when you put filling! Wipe baking dish if there is left over water and add more cooking spray. Dice onion and tops of bell peppers, then mince or finely chop garlic. Shred mozzarella and set aside. Heat oil in a pan & add the onion and bell peppers. Cook for 3-4 minutes until softened. Add garlic & cook for 30 seconds-1 minute. Do not let garlic burn. Add ground turkey and salt & pepper. Break up meat with a spatula & wait for it to cook through. Add Italian seasoning & oregano. (I add a little dried parsley in there as well as the fresh parsley that will later go on top of the mozzarella.) Next add the cooked rice and tomato sauce and stir. Make sure to taste as you go! I prefer to over season rather than under, but the key to getting the best result is to taste and add as you go. Add half of the mozzarella & stir again until fully melted and combined. Put peppers back in baking dish & fill. Add the rest of the mozzarella on top. Cover with foil (covered with cooking spray as well so the cheese doesn’t stick). Bake for 20 minutes, then remove foil and add fresh parsley on top and then bake for another 10 until cheese is lightly browned. Remove from oven and enjoy!!! #dinnerideas #stuffedpeppersrecipe #dinnerrecipe ♬ Yacht Club – MusicBox

When the user apologized for spreading misinformation, Winter graciously replied with one more reminder.

“It’s totally okay!” she said. “Those clickbait type things are so easy to fall into when really, most of them are just people looking to get views anyway they can.”

Us Weekly exclusively broke the news in January 2020 that Winter and Benward were officially an item after they sparked romance rumors a month prior.

While the pair briefly tried to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, Winter couldn’t help but gush about the actor as time passed.

“He’s amazing. He is definitely my safe space,” she told Entertainment Tonight in July 2021. “We’ve been able to grow together and not just be in a relationship, but we’re partners in business. We’re partners. He’s my best friend.”

Winter continued, “He’s my boyfriend, so it’s really beautiful to be able to get to that place with somebody and to have the friendship foundation first and then to be able to grow into everything, is really, really beautiful.”

Related: Former Child Stars'Salaries: See What Selena, Ariana and More Earned Child stars … they’re just like Us? Kid actors may have the added bonus of raking in the dough before most people get their first job, but dealing with fame at such a young age has been infamously difficult for many young celebs. As with their Hollywood experiences, the money they’ve earned from their hit […]

In addition to maintaining a healthy relationship, Winter continues to be focused on her mental health.

In a recent interview on the “Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson & Olivia Allen” podcast, the Sofia the First alum said she has been going to therapy for two hours every week since she turned 21 years old, adding that she’s “committed” and “open” regarding her mental health journey.

“I want to be as healed as possible,” she said. “And so, yeah, I’ve been putting a lot of effort into it.”