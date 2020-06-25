She found love! Arielle Kebbel hinted that she is in a new relationship by sharing a photo of herself cuddling with a mystery man on social media. Us Weekly can exclusively confirm that the actress is off the market.

The couple have been seeing each other for more than three months. They met in New York while she was there filming for six months. While the mystery fella is from Brooklyn, he has visited Kebbel, 35, in Los Angeles. A source tells Us she is “very excited about him.”

Kebbel made the relationship Instagram official on Thursday, June 25, posting a snap of a sweet moment with her new beau. In the shot, he stood behind her and kissed her on the cheek. Her caption consisted of heart emojis.

The John Tucker Must Die star told her Instagram followers in May that she was “celebrating the good stuff” in life amid the coronavirus pandemic. She wore a shirt that featured the word “love” in different languages in her post.

“This past week I felt so much swirling (thanks a lot new moon;),” she wrote in April of her travels to Costa Rica. “My mantra: Sometimes I must go backward to move forward. The full circle experience. So grateful to have ended 2019 and started 2020 w/ this powerful, blue clay, tribal experience at @imiloainstitute and thank you for this. … #woah #whataweek.”

Earlier that month, the Vampire Diaries alum revealed how she was coping with quarantine. “SUPPORT,” she explained on Instagram. “It’s so important to say thank you to anyone that supports you, near and far right now. My note of gratitude goes to you @flow_intuit and to the community you brought me into when we first met. This morning you taught your first Instagram live yoga class- and although we may not be in actual class right now- it felt as though you were right here w/ me, supporting my journey the entire time. Thank you for your magical strength, life lessons and above all, unconditional love. And thank you to this beautiful community I hold dear in my heart through this time of isolation. I saw you all commenting during ‘class’ and I smiled, it brought me back to here.”