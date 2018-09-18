Mystic Falls’ finest still stay in touch! Arielle Kebbel dished on her close friendship with former The Vampire Diaries costar Paul Wesley.

“I just saw Paul last night. It’s always such a fun reunion,” the 33-year-old actress exclusively told Us Weekly at Amazon’s post-Emmys bash on Monday, September 17, at Cecconi’s in West Hollywood. “We just always, you know, you run into each other at these things … it’s a very small world.”

Throughout its eight-season run, Kebbel frequently guest-starred on the hit CW series as vampire Lexi Branson, who is Stefan Salvatore (Wesley)’s best friend and closest confidant.

Days before crossing paths with Kebbel, Wesley, 26, had a sweet run-in with former costar Nina Dobrev on Thursday, September 13.

Wesley surprised Dobrev after she wrapped an episode of her new show, Fam. The Dog Days actress screamed and ran off stage as soon as she saw Wesley. “What are you doing here?” she asked while embracing him. The duo shared a laugh as Wesley told Dobrev she needed to go back on stage with her new costars.

Back in May, Dobrev shared a black-and-white photo of herself and Wesley hanging out alongside a nostalgic caption. “Excuse me, sir. You look familiar. I feel like we’ve met before. Maybe in a past life?” she teased. The Flatliners actress shared another pic with the Tell Me a Story star in December 2017, writing, “NYC when it’s snowing is full of serendipitous run ins and magical reunions. Like this one. #TVDForever #NYCNOW.”

Dobrev exited The Vampire Diaries in April 2015 after six seasons. The show continued for two more seasons in her absence, wrapping in March 2017.

