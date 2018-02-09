Arielle Kebbel is grateful for people who are still helping her search for her missing sister. A prayer circle was held for Julia on Thursday, February 8, and the Fifty Shades Freed actress shared the flier on her Instagram, thanking those who organized it.

“Touched to see this in my newsfeed. Thank you to all those searching and supporting Julia 🙏✨,” she wrote. “#bringjuliahome.”

The flier gave details of the time and location and read: “Candlelight prayer circle for our friend Julia.”

The Ballers actress, 32, first shared the news with her social media followers about her sister’s disappearance on Saturday, February 3, in hopes that someone could help find Julia, 36.

“ALERT My SiSTER JULIA KEBBEL is MISSING. Pls REPOST. She was last seen in silver lake, walking her chocolate lab, Cindy, at 11 pm wed night. 1/31/18 She is 5’3 . Weighs about 105 pounds. Fair skin. Bleach blonde short hair. She has tattoos on both forearms,” the actress wrote along with a series of photos. “Her chocolate lab is named Cindy Crawford. She is chipped. If anyone finds the dog or has seen her, pls let us know. Julia’s Instagram and Twitter is @jkebbz pls go there to see more pictures of her. If you have seen her or know anything about her, pls DM me and call 911.”

The star shared another poster on Tuesday, February 6, with new information that could lead to finding the NBCUniversal employee. “🚨 ALERT 🚨 my sister Julia is still missing,” she wrote. “Updated flyer w/ new contact numbers to call if you know anything about my sister. Pls read, repost print & distribute. She was last seen Wed night in Silver Lake. Thank you all so much for your support. We are so grateful. #bringjuliahome.”

Some celebrities have stepped in to help on social media. Amy Schumer shared a post from Brittany Snow’s Instagram, and so did Pitch Perfect star Kelley Jakle. Kebbel’s UnReal costar Shiri Appleby retweeted her message, as well as One Tree Hill’s Bryan Greenberg.

Appleby shared the Instagram post, writing: “Arielle Kebbel, a cast mate from Life Unexpected and UnReal, is in need of our help. Her sister is missing. Please read below, take a look at the photos and if you see or hear anything, please reach out.”

As previously reported, Julia has been missing since she went out for a walk with her dog on January 31. Anyone with information about the missing woman can visit lacrimestoppers.org.

