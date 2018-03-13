Telling her truth. Less than two months after Arielle Kebbel’s sister, Julia, went missing — and was found safe — she’s speaking out.

Julia relayed an emotional message through the 32-year-old Fifty Shades Freed actress’ Instagram on Tuesday, March 13. Arielle began the post, “To you, from my loving Sis.”

The post went on to read: “My name is Julia Kebbel. I have bipolar disorder and suffered a severe episode at the end of January, 2018. It led to me experiencing a psychotic break from reality, during which time, I went missing with my dog, Cindy. Thanks to my wonderful family, friends, colleagues and many good Samaritans who didn’t even know me, I am now safe (Cindy too) and extremely grateful for the treatment and care I’m getting.”

“I would like to thank every person involved in the search for us for your incredible outpouring of support and love,” Julia continued. “On my road to recovery, I am hoping to help raise awareness of mental health disorders, including fighting the stigmatization of these illnesses that affect so many. I proudly stand with you. — With love and gratitude, Julia Kebbel.”

As previously reported, Arielle first took to social media on February 3 to enlist the help of her followers after revealing that her sister had disappeared three days prior.

“ALERT My SiSTER JULIA KEBBEL is MISSING. Pls REPOST. She was last seen in silver lake, walking her chocolate lab, Cindy, at 11 pm wed night. 1/31/18. She is 5’3 . Weighs about 105 pounds. Fair skin. Bleach blonde short hair. She has tattoos on both fore arms,” she wrote alongside a series of picture at the time. “Her chocolate lab is named Cindy Crawford. She is chipped. If anyone finds the dog or has seen her, pls let us know. Julia’s Instagram and Twitter is @jkebbz pls go there to see more pictures of her. If you have seen her or know anything about her, pls DM me and call 911.”

The Gilmore Girls alum later announced that her sister had been found. “It’s a new day… And it is with great joy and relief that I share the wonderful news that my sister, Julia, and her dog, Cindy, have been found safe!” she captioned an Instagram post on February 13. “While we do ask for privacy at this time, my family and I want to thank everyone for all of your love and support over the past two weeks.”

