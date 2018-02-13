Arielle Kebbel announced that her sister, Julia, has been found after she went missing late last month.

“It’s a new day… And it is with great joy and relief that I share the wonderful news that my sister, Julia, and her dog, Cindy, have been found safe!” the Fifty Shades Freed actress, 32, wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday, February 13. “While we do ask for privacy at this time, my family and I want to thank everyone for all of your love and support over the past two weeks.”

“We are so grateful to every single person who helped spread the word and joined us in our search,” Kebbel continued. “We would also like to thank the Los Angeles Police Department, KlaasKIDS, SERT Ministries and Anonymity Rescue for their efforts in bringing Julia home.”

As previously reported, Kebbel took to social media on February 3 to spread the word about her sister’s disappearance.

“ALERT My SiSTER JULIA KEBBEL is MISSING. Pls REPOST. She was last seen in silver lake, walking her chocolate lab, Cindy, at 11 pm wed night. 1/31/18. She is 5’3 . Weighs about 105 pounds. Fair skin. Bleach blonde short hair. She has tattoos on both fore arms,” the Ballers star captioned a series of photos at the time. “Her chocolate lab is named Cindy Crawford. She is chipped. If anyone finds the dog or has seen her, pls let us know. Julia’s Instagram and Twitter is @jkebbz pls go there to see more pictures of her. If you have seen her or know anything about her, pls DM me and call 911.”

The post was shared by thousands of fans and famous faces, including Amy Schumer, Brittany Snow and Sophia Bush, via Twitter and Instagram. The UnReal star thanked everyone who held a prayer circle for her sister on February 8.

“Touched to see this in my newsfeed. Thank you to all those searching and supporting Julia ,” Kebbel wrote at the time. “#bringjuliahome.”

