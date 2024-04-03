Jason Kelce was on the receiving end of some advice about a career in politics from a guy who knows a thing or two about a surprising career shift.

On the Wednesday, April 3, episode of podcast “New Heights,” Jason, 36, and brother Travis Kelce welcomed Arnold Schwarzenegger on the show, which opened up a conversation about the uncertain future of the recently-retired older Kelce brother.

“We’ve been talking about it,” Travis, 34, asked Schwarzenegger, 76, about Jason. “Do you think he should run for governor of Pennsylvania?”

Schwarzenegger, of course, was elected Governor of California in 2003 after an illustrious bodybuilding and acting career.

Despite an embarrassed Jason questioning, “Why are you asking this?,” Arnold gave a thoughtful response to the former Philadelphia Eagle, saying, “It has to be in his heart.”

“The most important thing is name recognition,” Schwarzenegger continued. “So, of course he has that. The second most important thing is you have to be passionate. You have to really say, ‘I see myself as the Governor.’ Like I did. I saw myself as the Governor and I was absolutely convinced I could do a better job than the politicians did.”

More than that, though, Schwarzenegger explained there has to be a passion for politics if Jason truly wants to be successful.

“It depends on if you are into the public service thing or not,” Schwarzenegger told him. “If you are, of course you can win because you’re an opposing figure, you speak really well, you’re very clear. All you have to do now is convince the people.”

While Jason was initially skeptical of the topic being broached (and has shut down Travis making the suggestion in the past), Arnold managed to stir something up in him.

“Don’t get me pumped up right now to go do this,” Jason said. “I’ve got a clear vision of my career right now.”

Schwarzenegger kept pushing, however, telling him he had the potential to go from “Governor to President!”

Whether Jason becomes the future Governor of Philadelphia or not, he’s currently in the process of trying to shed some weight — another topic Schwarzenegger can help with.

“I played my whole career at 295 [pounds],” Jason said. “I’m trying to get down to 250-260. My goal is two pounds every week. I want to lose it, but maintain my muscle mass.”

Schwarzenegger was able to give him some helpful advice about that journey, as well.

“The most important thing is that you slowly decrease the body fat and increase the body muscles,” he explained. “You just switch.”

The former Mr. Universe continued, “It doesn’t just have to do with the weight. Of course you want to reduce weight because it’s much healthier and you’ll be much more agile and much faster. You can do more. You’re much more energetic.”

Schwarzenegger further explained that Jason doesn’t need to be concerned about heavy lifting or pushing himself to the limit now that his football days are behind him.

“It’s unnecessary to go and try to out-do the lifting and all that stuff,” Schwarzenegger told him. “I’d rather see you doing 12-15 reps of exercise and doing it as strict as possible and to do many sets. Do it the right way and gain the muscle size, rather than just torture yourself and have injuries. That time should be over for you.”

New episodes of “New Heights” drop every Wednesday.