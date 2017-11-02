Arnold Schwarzenegger is opening up about the highly-publicized affair he had several years ago and the status of his divorce from estranged wife Maria Shriver.

“I don’t need any time to reflect when I know it was a major, major screw-up,” the former California governor, 70, told Harvey Levin in a teaser for an upcoming special of his Fox News show, OBJECTified. In the trailer, the Predator actor also confirmed that he and Shriver, 61, have not yet finalized their divorce.

As previously reported, Shriver pulled the plug on the couple’s 25-year marriage in July 2011 and filed for divorce two months after the news broke that Schwarzenegger had fathered a child with the couple’s longtime housekeeper, Mildred Baena.

“This is a painful and heartbreaking time,” the journalist said in May 2011. “As a mother, my concern is for the children. I ask for compassion, respect and privacy as my children and I try to rebuild our lives and heal.”

Schwarzenegger said in a statement at the time, “I understand and deserve the feelings of anger and disappointment among my friends and family. There are no excuses and I take full responsibility for the hurt I have caused. I have apologized to Maria, my children and my family. I am truly sorry.”

The Terminator star has since opened up about his relationship with his illegitimate son, Joseph Baena. “He’s terrific and he totally understands the situation,” the politician told Howard Stern in June 2015. “So, it all has worked out … It’s a very tough situation for him. It’s a very tough situation for my kids. Very tough situation for my family. It was tough for everybody. But it has happened and now we have to figure it out, right?”

OBJECTified airs on Fox News Sunday, November 5, at 8 p.m. ET.

