Seeking help. Artie Lange is heading to rehab after he is released from jail on Friday, December 15.

“He’s out of court, and he will be released today around 3 p.m.,” an officer from the Essex County Jail told Radar Online. “Everything is good with Artie.”

The 50-year-old comedian is reportedly planning on checking into a rehab in Boca Raton. “He’s heading to a Florida rehab center in Boca Raton, the same place he went to last time. It’s a nice place,” a source told the publication.

Howard Stern’s former sidekick was arrested in Hoboken, New Jersey, on Tuesday, December 12, for failing to appear in court after his drug possession arrest in May. Lange was facing charges of heroin possession and drug paraphernalia.

The New Jersey Superior Court told Radar that Lange never completed his pre-trail intervention program, and if he had, he would have “been fine.”

News of Lange’s arrest and rehab plans come after Lange posted a selfie with a swollen nose and cryptic message on Saturday, December 9, via Twitter.

“Hey I got a quick message for u Ang. U ain’t the man. U run for the man. I fear nothing,” he wrote. Lange’s tweet prompted a response from the Hoboken Police, and he later apologized in another tweet.

Hey I got a quick message for u Ang. U ain’t the man. U run for the man. I fear nothing. pic.twitter.com/Sdn4BgSQzz — Artie Lange (@artiequitter) December 9, 2017

“Everything isn’t funny as the Great Hoboken Police just explained to me,” he wrote. “I’m so sorry I made those guys deal with unimportant crap. I’m fine. In a related issue how do u delete a tweet?”

As previously reported, the Crashing star was hospitalized after going into diabetic shock in 2014. Earlier this year, he spoke about his drug addiction on WOR’s Len Berman and Todd Schnitt in the Morning.

“There’s a reason why people get addicted to [heroin],” Lange said in March. “I don’t want kids to hear this, but it feels amazing. That’s why you get addicted to it and then it becomes a living hell after a while. That’s the problem.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!