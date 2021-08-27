Birthday suit! Ashlee Simpson celebrated her husband, Evan Ross, turning 33 by posting a cheeky photo of him nude in the shower.

“Happy Birthday to the love of my life,” the 36-year-old singer wrote via Instagram on Thursday, August 26. “Your spirit is truly infectious, and I’m so lucky to spend everyday with you. 33 baby 🥳.”

In the nude snap, Ross’ body was on full display as he stood in a steamy shower with only a towel hanging on the outside partially blocking him. The 7th Heaven alum also shared a black-and-white photo of the couple all dressed up while out on the town.

“You’re a legend for this 😂 Hbd Evan,” Larsa Pippen commented, while celebrity stylist Riawna Capri wrote, “Hahahahahaa yesssss Queeny! 🚿 I love your King so much! HBD @realevanross ❤️❤️❤️.”

The Star alum’s sister Tracee Ellis Ross hilariously reacted to the sexy snap, adding, “@ashleesimpsonross 😂😂 the shower photo.”

The 48-year-old Black-ish actress, who is 15 years older than her brother, also paid tribute to Evan on her own Instagram page.

“Happy Birthday to my baby brother @realevanross. How you are 33 is beyond me,” she wrote alongside a series of photos of the siblings through the years. “I love you soooooo much it’s bananas. Just bananas.”

Evan’s birthday isn’t the only time his wife, whom he married in 2014, has gushed over him and their love. The Texas native, who shares daughter Jagger, 6, and son Ziggy, 9 months, with the Hunger Games: Mockingjay actor, sang his praises on Father’s Day in June.

“You are such an incredible father. I love watching you lead our family,” the “Pieces of Me” singer captioned photos of Evan with all three of her kids, including 12-year-old son Bronx, whom she shares with ex-husband Pete Wentz. “You always make everyone laugh, and have such beautiful lessons, and adventures for the kids. Thank you for being the husband, and father I dreamed of. We love you 💙.”

One month prior, the Connecticut native returned the favor, loving on his wife in celebration of Mother’s Day.

“HAPPY MOTHERS DAY BABY!!!! U R SO AMAZING & IM SO LUCKY!! LOOK AT ALL THIS LOVE U MADE!!! ♥️,” Evan wrote alongside snap of Simpson with all three kids.