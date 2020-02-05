Celebrity Sightings

Ashley Greene Rocked a Floral Print Dress to the M Missoni Fashion Presentation at Pink’s Hot Dogs in L.A. 

By
Ashley-Greene
Ashley Greene Michael Buckner/WWD/Shutterstock

Celebs were out and about this week, from Ashley Greene rocking a floral print dress to the M Missoni fashion presentation at Pink’s Hot Dogs in L.A., to Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell attending the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl party in Miami, to Ashley Iaconetti hosting a Bachelor viewing party in West Hollywood. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

Ashley Greene wore a floral print dress to the M Missoni fashion presentation at Pink’s Hot Dogs in L.A.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

— The Chainsmokers performed and brought bottles of JAJA Tequila for the crowd to enjoy during Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl party  in Miami.

Rob Gronkowski, Tony Gonzalez and George Kittle enjoyed flavorful dishes and cocktails at STK South Beach ahead of the Super Bowl in Miami.

— Contour tanning expert Amanda Harrington celebrated her line of luxury tanning products with a breakfast event at Sunset Tower in West Hollywood.

Autumn-de-Wilde,-Anna-Wintour-and-Grace-Coddington
Autumn de Wilde, Anna Wintour and Grace Coddington Patrick McMullan

Autumn de Wilde, Anna Wintour and Grace Coddington attended a special screening and afterparty for Emma presented by the Cinema Society at the Whitby Hotel in NYC.

Ashley Iaconetti partnered with The Bouqs Co. to host some of her favorite girlfriends for a Bachelor viewing  party at AllBright in West Hollywood.

‘Bachelor’ Stars Who Returned to the Franchise Again and Again

Kelly-Dodd
Kelly Dodd, fiancé Rick Levanthal and Derek Hedlund Michael Morana

Kelly Dodd, fiancé Rick Levanthal and FBI star Derek Hedlund celebrated Leventhal’s birthday in Miami.

Casanova and Tory Lanez attended the late ‘TAO Big Game Weekend party presented by Element Electronics at Story in Miami.

Rudy Bundini
Rudy Bundini Hawthorne

Rudy Bundini attended Hawthorne’s Face Line Launch Party in celebration of the personal care brand’s extension into personalized skincare for men in NYC.

G-Eazy hosted a 1Oak pop-up with Mr. Jones in Miami where Megan Thee Stallion hung out in the VIP section.

Khalid put on a stellar performance at the Levi’s xx Chino launch at Levi’s Haus Miami.

Jeanna-de-Waal-Roe-Hartrampf
Jeanna de Waal and Roe Hartrampf Bruce Glikas

Jeanna de Waal, who will soon play Diana Spencer in the upcoming Broadway musical Diana: A True Musical Story, and Roe Hartrampf, who will play Prince Charles, enjoyed at afternoon tea at the Lotte New York Palace in NYC.

Stars — They’re Just Like Us!

Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell attended the Sports Illustrated official Super Bowl bash in Miami Beach where guests sipped on cocktails by Casamigos.

— Non-profit organization GiveHerABreak launched a portal to the Oscars live stream that acts as a channel switching service and will showcase female-directed films during the commercial breaks.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!