Celebs were out and about this week, from Ashley Greene rocking a floral print dress to the M Missoni fashion presentation at Pink’s Hot Dogs in L.A., to Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell attending the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl party in Miami, to Ashley Iaconetti hosting a Bachelor viewing party in West Hollywood. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

— Ashley Greene wore a floral print dress to the M Missoni fashion presentation at Pink’s Hot Dogs in L.A.

— The Chainsmokers performed and brought bottles of JAJA Tequila for the crowd to enjoy during Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl party in Miami.

— Rob Gronkowski, Tony Gonzalez and George Kittle enjoyed flavorful dishes and cocktails at STK South Beach ahead of the Super Bowl in Miami.

— Contour tanning expert Amanda Harrington celebrated her line of luxury tanning products with a breakfast event at Sunset Tower in West Hollywood.

— Autumn de Wilde, Anna Wintour and Grace Coddington attended a special screening and afterparty for Emma presented by the Cinema Society at the Whitby Hotel in NYC.

— Ashley Iaconetti partnered with The Bouqs Co. to host some of her favorite girlfriends for a Bachelor viewing party at AllBright in West Hollywood.

— Kelly Dodd, fiancé Rick Levanthal and FBI star Derek Hedlund celebrated Leventhal’s birthday in Miami.

— Casanova and Tory Lanez attended the late ‘TAO Big Game Weekend party presented by Element Electronics at Story in Miami.

— Rudy Bundini attended Hawthorne’s Face Line Launch Party in celebration of the personal care brand’s extension into personalized skincare for men in NYC.

— G-Eazy hosted a 1Oak pop-up with Mr. Jones in Miami where Megan Thee Stallion hung out in the VIP section.

— Khalid put on a stellar performance at the Levi’s xx Chino launch at Levi’s Haus Miami.

— Jeanna de Waal, who will soon play Diana Spencer in the upcoming Broadway musical Diana: A True Musical Story, and Roe Hartrampf, who will play Prince Charles, enjoyed at afternoon tea at the Lotte New York Palace in NYC.

— Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell attended the Sports Illustrated official Super Bowl bash in Miami Beach where guests sipped on cocktails by Casamigos.

— Non-profit organization GiveHerABreak launched a portal to the Oscars live stream that acts as a channel switching service and will showcase female-directed films during the commercial breaks.