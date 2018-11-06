A pawesome surprise! Ashley Iaconetti announced that she and fiancé Jared Haibon have adopted a furry child.

“Say hello to Lois Lane…the newest addition to the Iaconetti/Haibon little fluffy dog clan,” The Bachelor alum, 30, captioned an Instagram photo of her adorable puppy on Monday, November 5. “We don’t know what breed she is, but her face has similarities to our precious Coton de Tulears [Lucy] in heaven. Maybe she’s a mix. #adoptdontshop.”

Iaconetti, who is already dog mom to Ethel and Edgar (a.k.a. Gurgi), took to her Instagram Story to reveal how Louis is getting along with her new four-legged family members.

“Gurgi is in love with Lois Lane. Gurgi needs to learn Lois is his sister,” The Bachelor Winter Games star wrote alongside a sweet clip of the dogs playing. “Not his girlfriend, if you know what I mean.”

As Iaconetti and Haibon, who got engaged in June, continue to expand their furry family, the pair also hope to welcome children of their own after tying the knot in Rhode Island in August 2019. “We talk about the future a lot,” Haibon, 29, exclusively told Us in June. Added Iaconetti: “Two to three [kids], but we’ll decide after two.”

Us also caught up with the journalist in July and she revealed her hopes for her dream wedding dress. “It’s got to be strapless, sweetheart. I think princess ball gown,” she dished. “I can wear like a mermaid or a form-fitting dress at any event I go to, so I kind of want to do the ball gown, which I can’t do at any other time.”

