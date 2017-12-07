A Tanner family reunion! Bob Saget and Ashley Olsen reunited at the 30th anniversary of the Scleroderma Research Foundation’s Cool Comedy – Hot Cuisine fundraising event in New York City on Tuesday, December 5.

Saget became a board member of the foundation after losing his sister to scleroderma, and in 1987, the foundation launched the Cool Comedy – Hot Cuisine fundraiser with the comedian’s help. Now, 30 years later, his Full House costar and TV daughter joined him at the event and he shared a photo of the moment on Facebook.

“So honored my dear friend Ashley Olsen came to support my Scleroderma Research Foundation Event as she has all these years,” Saget wrote on Wednesday. “And here we share a photo with my friend John Oliver generously and hilariously performing at #CoolComedyHotCuisine – Thank you for your support, John and Ashley!!”

The event features food from famous chefs, performances from the biggest names in comedy as well as a special musical guest. Saget thanked everyone for attending and revealed that they raised more than $1 million.

“Deep thanks to generous wonderful friends who gave of themselves to perform so brilliantly,” he wrote in another Facebook post. “Adam Duritz of Counting Crows, the hilarious and delightful John Oliver, George Lopez, and my sweet lifetime friend Ashley Olsen for her continuing support at #CoolComedyHotCuisine benefitting the Scleroderma Research Foundation and our twelfth year for the event in New York at Caroline’s on Broadway.”

The actor added: “We raised the most ever in New York — 1.2 mil for SclerodermaResearch.org !! Thanks so much everyone!!!!”

The comedian, 61, has expressed his love and support for Mary-Kate and Ashley throughout the years after acting as their TV dad, Danny Tanner, in the ‘90s sitcom for nearly eight years. In 2015, Saget joined John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier, Lori Loughlin and Andrea Barber from the original Full House cast for the Netflix spinoff, Fuller House. When it was revealed that the Olsen twins would not be reprising their role as Michelle Tanner, Saget defended their decision.

“People should do what they want with their lives, and when they’re 9 months old and they get a job, [they have a right to stop doing it],” he told Entertainment Tonight in November. “I love them very very much, Ashley and Mary-Kate, and they love what they do and acting is not what they want to do.”

To learn more about the Scleroderma Research Foundation, visit Srfcchc.org.

