Ashton Kutcher’s friendship with Sean “Diddy” Combs is being examined thanks to a resurfaced clip.

During a 2019 appearance on “Hot Ones,” the That ‘70s Show actor was asked if he had any anecdotes from attending any of Diddy’s parties.

“I’ve got a lot I can’t tell,” Kutcher, 46, joked to host Sean Evans before pausing. “Can’t tell that one either. … I’m actually cycling through them. Diddy party stories, man, that was some weird memory lane thing.”

Kutcher went on to share a glimpse into how his friendship with Diddy, 54, started. According to the actor, it all began when the rapper took notice of Kutcher’s MTV show.

Related: Diddy’s Ups and Downs Over the Years: Indictment, Home Raid and More Sean “Diddy” Combs has faced a lot of ups and downs in his career and personal life. Diddy began his career in the ‘90s as an intern for Uptown Records after dropping out of Howard University. He worked his way up to become a talent director at the label and went on to help develop […]

“Our relationship is really bizarre,” Kutcher explained. “It started over Punk’d because he was like, ‘Yo, you can’t punk me!’ I was like, “I don’t know what to tell you, everybody is on the table.’ That started our conversation. We became fast friends and we used to just hang out, watch football together.”

Premiering in 2003, Punk’d was a reality show where Kutcher helped pull off elaborate pranks aimed at Hollywood’s biggest stars. The series ran through May 2007.

Kutcher then recalled a time when Diddy came over to break a sweat and go for a run.

“Halfway through the run, he goes, ‘Yo, I’m running out of gas right now,’” Kutcher recalled. “But we had paparazzi all around us at the time. He’s like, ‘You gotta slow down but make it look like you’re not slowing down because I don’t want to look like I’m not going to be able to finish this thing.’ He was losing it.”

After finishing the run, Kutcher said Diddy was “so upset over the fact that he got skunked on this run.” As a result, the music mogul decided to start training for the New York Marathon.

“He just can’t lose,” Kutcher said. “Even when he’s that close to humility, it becomes a driver and then he ran the New York Marathon.”

It’s unclear where Kutcher and Diddy’s friendship stands today, but the rapper is currently in the middle of a legal scandal after he was indicted on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

In the 14-page indictment, Diddy was accused of abusing, threatening and coercing women and others around him to fulfill “his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct.” In addition, the indictment alleged Diddy would orchestrate what were called “Freak Offs” or “elaborate and produced sex performances.”

Related: Celebrities React to Diddy’s Arrest and Indictment: Kesha and More Celebrities are weighing in following the recent arrest of Sean “Diddy” Combs. The music mogul was taken into custody in New York on September 16. The following day, a 14-page indictment alleging that Diddy “abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him” was made public. The rapper has since entered a not guilty plea […]

The music mogul pleaded not guilty to the charges before being denied bail by a New York judge on September 17.

“He is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal,” Diddy’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, said in a previous statement to Us Weekly. “Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

Us has reached out to Kutcher’s team for comment. Kutcher has not publicly commented on Diddy’s legal situation.