In the midst of the controversy surrounding Sean “Diddy” Combs’ arrest, an old interview showing the rapper joking about locking women in at parties has resurfaced.

The interview, which took place on the Late Night With Conan O’Brien talk show in 2002, featured a younger Diddy, now 54, giving advice to the host about how to throw a “killer party.”

“You’re legendary for the parties that you throw. You throw a great party,” O’Brien, 61, told Diddy in the resurfaced clip, which was re-posted via various social media channels on Friday, September 20. “What’s the ingredient? What do you do to make an amazing, killer party?”

Diddy then listed the elements that he thought were needed for a successful party.

“This is what you need to do. Women. Beautiful women, of course. Beautiful men for the ladies, of course,” the rapper said. “You need some water. I don’t know if guys have noticed this but a lot of ladies drink water at parties, so if you don’t have what they need, they’re going to leave. Gotta keep them there. Need locks on the doors.”

O’Brien appeared surprised at the “locks” suggestion, retorting, “This is sounding kinda dangerous now.”

In response, the music mogul described it as “a little kinky,” before shrugging off the comment and continuing to share his list of “ingredients” needed for his infamous parties.

“You need a lot of heat. Don’t have no air conditioning. Heat affects the alcohol but everybody also gets a little more comfortable and loose … builds up a nice little sweat,” he added.

For his part, O’Brien reacted by saying that “just sounds disgusting.”

Concluding his tips for throwing a party, Diddy then summed up by saying, “You need good music and you need me, of course.”

Diddy was arrested in New York on Monday, September 16. The following day, a 14-page indictment alleging that Diddy “abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him” was made public. The rapper has since entered a not guilty plea for charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The indictment detailed “Freak Offs,” which were alleged hotel room parties hosted by Diddy in which women would be forced to “engage in extended sex acts with male commercial sex workers.”

A New York judge denied Diddy bail on Tuesday, September 17, and he will remain in custody pending trial. He lost an appeal to overturn the decision on Wednesday, September 18.