Sean “Diddy” Combs has reportedly been arrested in New York.

The music mogul was taken into custody on Monday, September 16, in Manhattan after a grand jury indicted him amid his multiple sexual assault lawsuits and a federal investigation, according to The New York Times.

The charges in the indictment were not immediately clear.

“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Diddy’s attorney Marc Agnifilo told Us Weekly in a statement. “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community.”

Agnifilo added, “He is an imperfect person, but he Is not a criminal. To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

Related: Eyebrow-Raising Quotes About Diddy's Alleged Behavior Over the Years Years before two of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ homes were raided in connection to a federal sex trafficking investigation, there was conversation about what went on at the rapper’s residences. After the March 2024 raid made headlines, a clip resurfaced of Usher recalling his experience living with Diddy as a teenager. “I got a chance to […]

The rapper was reportedly taken into custody amid his seven ongoing sexual assault and sex trafficking allegations against him. He has denied all the claims.

Most recently, Diddy was order to pay a $100 million default judgment from a civil lawsuit filed by a Michigan inmate who accused the music mogul of sexual assault.

The default judgment — which was reached after Diddy failed to appear for a virtual hearing on September 9 — comes after Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith alleged in a lawsuit that the rapper drugged and sexually assaulted him at a 1997 party in Detroit.

Diddy’s lawyer slammed the decision, claiming that Diddy “has never heard of him” and alleged that he had never received the suit.

According to court documents obtained by Us last week, Diddy filed an emergency motion to vacate the default judgment, as well as dissolve a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction.

Related: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Ex Cassie’s Relationship Timeline Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Sean “Diddy” Combs and ex-girlfriend Cassie weathered many ups and downs during their romance before parting ways for good in 2018. While Cassie (real name Cassandra Ventura) has since married Alex Fine and become a mother, her relationship with Diddy hasn’t stopped making headlines. The New York Times reported in November 2023 […]

In May, the “Bad Boys” rapper issued a statement apologizing to ex-girlfriend Cassie after video footage showed him assaulting her in a hotel in 2016. Cassie, 38, filed a lawsuit against Diddy in November 2023, accusing him of sexual assault and more. They settled the suit one day after it was filed.

“I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses,” he said via Instagram. “My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I went and sought out professional help. I’ve been going to therapy, going to rehab. Had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry, but I’m committed to being a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

Related: Diddy’s Ups and Downs Over the Years: Lawsuits, Home Raid and More Sean “Diddy” Combs has faced a lot of ups and downs in his career and personal life. Diddy began his career in the ‘90s as an intern for Uptown Records after dropping out of Howard University. He worked his way up to become a talent director at the label and went on to help develop […]

In addition to his sexual assault lawsuits, Diddy’s Los Angeles and Miami homes were raided in March in connection to a sex trafficking investigation.

“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners,” Homeland Security shared in a statement to Us at the time. “We will provide further information as it becomes available.”

At the time, NBC News reported that three women and a man” were interviewed by federal agents in New York. Three other interviews were also reportedly scheduled, all connected to the allegations of “sex trafficking, sexual assault, and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).