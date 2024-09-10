Diddy Ordered to Pay $100 Million in Sexual Assault Judgment

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been ordered to pay a $100 million default judgment from a civil lawsuit filed by a Michigan inmate who accused the music mogul of sexual assault.

According to Detroit’s Metro Times, a Lenawee County Circuit Court judge set out a schedule with the hopes that Diddy, 54, would make monthly installment payments of $10 million, starting October 1.

The default judgment — which was reached after Diddy failed to appear for a virtual hearing on Monday, September 9 — comes after Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith alleged in a lawsuit that the rapper drugged and sexually assaulted him at a 1997 party in Detroit.

After the court’s latest ruling, Diddy’s attorney slammed the decision and said his client never received a lawsuit.

“This man [Cardello-Smith] is a convicted felon and sexual predator, who has been sentenced on 14 counts of sexual assault and kidnapping over the last 26 years,” Diddy’s lawyer Marc Agnifilo told TMZ on Tuesday, September 10. “His resume now includes committing a fraud on the court from prison, as Mr. Combs has never heard of him let alone been served with any lawsuit. Mr. Combs looks forward to having this judgment swiftly dismissed.”

According to Metro Times, Cardello-Smith is a self-taught student of civil and criminal statutes and is serving an unrelated sentence at the Earnest C. Brooks Correctional Facility in Muskegon Heights.

Cardello-Smith’s suit alleged that he encountered Diddy while he was working at a Detroit-area restaurant.

The two met a group of women at a party and were having sex with them when Diddy allegedly touched Cardello-Smith. He also alleged that Diddy later offered him a spiked drink, which caused him to pass out.

Cardello-Smith claims that Diddy offered him $2.3 million to dismiss the lawsuit, Metro Times reported. The alleged victim declined and said he would proceed with legal action.

Diddy has denied multiple sexual misconduct allegations leveled against him. In May, however, the rapper apologized after video footage showed him assaulting then-girlfriend Cassie in 2016.

“I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses,” he said via Instagram. “My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I went and sought out professional help. I’ve been going to therapy, going to rehab. Had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry, but I’m committed to being a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).