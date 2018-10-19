When stars align! Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were among the guests at Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner’s wedding in upstate New York on Thursday, October 18, multiple sources tell Us Weekly exclusively.

While the couples may seem like unlikely friends, one source notes that they are all investors in Kopari Beauty, a coconut oil-based brand. The groom’s brother, Jared Kushner, and his wife, Ivanka Trump, were also in attendance at the nuptials.

“They wanted to make it very low-key,” another source tells Us of the newlyweds’ ceremony. “That’s why they did it on a Thursday. They wanted to be as private as possible.”

Kloss, 26, revealed on Instagram on Thursday night that she tied the knot with Joshua, 33. She shared a photo of herself in a traditional, custom-made Dior gown while holding hands with her tuxedo-clad husband.

The next morning, Trump, 36, took to Twitter to congratulate her brother-in-law and his bride. “So much love for you both as you begin forever together,” the first daughter tweeted, adding a heart emoji.

The supermodel and the venture capitalist announced their engagement in late July. “I love you more than I have words to express,” she gushed on Instagram at the time. “Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over.”

Us Weekly broke the news in November 2012 that Kloss and Joshua were dating.

