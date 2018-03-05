Try to pick your jaw up off the floor. Ashton Kutcher posted a super sexy photo with wife Mila Kunis on their 2018 Oscars date night.

Kutcher posted the pic of the pair looking especially dapper on Instagram on Sunday, March 4. “Night out with the wife,” the Ranch actor captioned the shot.

Night out with the wife A post shared by Ashton Kutcher (@aplusk) on Mar 4, 2018 at 8:20pm PST

The couple were impeccably dressed — him in a tuxedo, her in a black gown with tousled hair. Kutcher, 40, and Kunis, 34, weren’t spotted in the audience at the Academy Awards, so presumably they were headed to a swanky viewing party or afterparty when they took the selfie.

Kutcher rarely posts photos of his wife on social media, but he has made exceptions in the past — including when the duo attended the 2018 Women’s March in Los Angeles in January. He captured Kunis smiling widely in front of the large crowd of protesters in a post to his 2.5 million Instagram followers.

Their Oscars date night comes just one week after the parents to 3-year-old Wyatt and 1-year-old Dimitri were caught making out on the kiss cam at the L.A. Kings game on February 27. Kunis and her husband of two years engaged in more PDA than we’re used to seeing from the former That’s ‘70s Show costars, and they seemed to enjoy their steamy smooch.

The last time Kutcher and the Bad Moms Christmas actress were spotted in their finest attire was on the red carpet at the Breakthrough Prize Awards in December, marking the first time they had walked a red carpet together in 17 years.

