Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher made a rare red carpet appearance together on Sunday, December 3, and the former That 70’s Show costars gave us major style and couple goals.

The gorgeous duo stepped out for the Sixth Annual Breakthrough Prize Awards at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, CA, looking picture perfect and so in love.

Kunis chose an elegant Dolce & Gabbana dress featuring a sheer, strapless bodice with an oversized floral skirt. The 34-year-old mom of two styled her tresses in an updo and wore diamond earrings and her engagement ring to complete her look. Her husband, 39, looked handsome in a black tuxedo, and both Kunis and Kutcher, who got tied the knot 2 years ago, couldn’t hide their affection for each other as they showed off PDA while posing for photos. Believe it or not, this is the first time they’ve walked a carpet together since they were on That 70’s Show back in 2000. Although they first met back in 1998 on set, their relationship didn’t turn romantic until the spring of 2012.

The Bad Moms Christmas star has said she’s typically low-key with her beauty routine when she’s not working and even posed for the August 2016 cover of Glamour with no makeup. “I don’t wear makeup. I don’t wash my hair every day,” she previously told Glamour. “It’s not something that I associate with myself. I commend women who wake up 30, 40 minutes early to put on eyeliner. I think it’s beautiful. I’m just not that person.”

