What’s better than a friendship bracelet? A friendship bob. And it turns out that Kristen Bell and Mila Kunis just so happen to be on the same page as Stylish — because they got matching bestie haircuts yesterday!

The duo have been friends for a while and are currently reunited for their new film, Bad Moms Xmas, so they sealed the deal with matching ‘dos — and a selfie, of course. Bell posted the adorable picture to her account with the caption, “Friendship haircuts.💕💖💕💖 #badmomsxmas #milakunis.”

We have to say, even though Bell and Kunis have matching chops, their chin-grazing strands have some notable differences that give them their own unique twist on the look. For example, Bell sunny and bright blonde hair is cut bluntly with ever so slight layers in the front.

Kunis’ cut (courtesy of hairstylist Renato Campora) also has layers, but all throughout the cut and not just toward the front, which give the look movement, along with her sunny and subtle highlights. While Bell is no stranger to short hair, Kunis rocked long, glossy raven locks for many years, and only recently debuted her shorter look. Back in July, the Black Swan actress shocked everyone by getting a new momma makeover complete with a lob, only to update said shoulder grazing cut to a shorter look a few months later.

Another point of differentiation for the besties-but-not-twinsies? Kunis parts her hair to the side, while Bell rocks a center-parting, which works well for her oval face.

Stylish has a feeling that this matchy-matchy moment might be included in the plot of their upcoming film, too. In the first Bad Moms movie, Kunis’s character helps Bell come out of her shell — which has Us asking, could life be imitating art?

The best part of getting a matching haircut with your favorite lady friend? It’s not permanent, unlike friendship tattoos! That said, if Bell and Kunis sprang for matching piercings, we’ll be here to document the whole thing.