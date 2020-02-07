The Winter Dew Tour 2020 is here! Some of the world’s best snowboard and ski athletes are getting ready to hit the mountain — but not before dishing on the most memorable things they’ve ever seen at this year’s Dew Tour competitions.

Snowboarder Julia Marino recalled someone’s furry friend enjoying the fresh powder in Copper Mountain, Colorado, and thinking the competition’s Yeti mascot was another canine companion, as one of her best memories.

“That was the funniest thing I’ve ever seen,” she told Us.

Canadian Evan McEachran kept his answer short and to the point, praising the “little skate park” that the skiers can freestyle on during the new-and-improved slopestyle course.

Jake Pates, who previously admitted to Us that he has a big crush on Billie Eilish, was most excited about the camaraderie that he felt when he arrived at the 2020 competition.

“I saw all the homies when I walked in. I hadn’t seen them in a minute so that’s kind of the highlight right now,” the Olympic athlete said.

This year, talented winter sports stars from around the globe will compete from Thursday, February 6, to Sunday, February 9, at the annual competition series. In addition to longtime fan-favorite events, the Dew Tour is taking time to showcase female athletes on a new level with even more disciplines and special planned events to give the all-star women of winter sports a chance to interact.

“We are immensely proud to elevate our event to the next level this year with the addition of four new disciplines for these extremely talented women and have no doubt that they will put on an exciting show for the fans as they have always done,” Vice President and General Manager of Dew Tour Courtney Gresik said in a press release.

The athletes echoed her excitement for the progressive developments in the four-day winter sports festival.

“I’m so stoked that Dew Tour is adding new disciplines for the women’s events and expanding new opportunities for us to show off our skills to the world,” Olympic champion Jamie Anderson said before the competitions kicked off. “It’s great to see an event showcase the best women’s riding and I’m excited for the new events.”

Watch the video for more inside scoops from the Winter Dew Tour 2020 — and tune in to the special Women of Dew Tour showcase airing on NBC on Saturday, February 15, at 2:30 p.m. ET.