Aubrey O’Day channeled her risqué side on the new season of Ex on the Beach — and she admits it was much needed. The Danity Kane singer didn’t hold back while detailing what went down with her costars on the MTV reality show.

“I date both men and women so you could potentially see me dating both on the show,” O’Day, 35, explained exclusively to Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 17. “I hadn’t had sex for a year and two months prior to going on the show so I took care of that, knocked that one out. I’ve never had sex on television so that was a first, there was like a camera five feet away.”

The musician isn’t interested in anyone’s opinions of her televised actions, either. “I enjoyed it and I enjoyed it without any judgment,” O’Day shared. “I feel no kind of way about anybody’s thoughts on it. I just got some good d–k and kept it moving.”

While fans will have to tune in to see whose “anaconda” pleased O’Day after more than a year, the reality star opened up to Us about learning to let loose on the show.

“Three days in everybody was making out in the hot tub playing truth or dare and I was like, ‘This is so tacky I just could never.’ Then I stopped and I had this epiphany and I was like, ‘When did I get old and not fun and like, judgmental?’” O’Day said. “Then I stopped and I was like, ‘You know what? I’m going to really just enjoy this experience. I’m going to let go of the judgments that I have and truly allow myself to just be free.’ That’s when it really got good.”

Prior to her time on Ex on the Beach, O’Day was last linked to Jersey Shore’s Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio. They appeared on season 11 of Marriage Boot Camp and dated from February 2016 to July 2017.

Ex on the Beach airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Travis Cronin

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!