Audrina Patridge Shares Rare Look Inside Her Romance With Michael Ray

Audrina Patridge can’t hide her happiness when it comes to her romance with country singer Michael Ray.

“I think for a long time, I wasn’t really looking for anything,” Partridge, 39, exclusively told Us Weekly while attending ChainFEST Los Angeles with Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey on Saturday, October 5. “So when I met him, it was very unexpected, and it grew and grew. Now, we’re inseparable and there’s such a love between us that I’ve never experienced with anyone.”

In July, the Prey Swim designer went public with her romance by sharing an Instagam photo with Ray, 36, during date night at Tooth & Nail House of Wine in Paso Robles, California.

“There’s a lot of things in life worth letting go,” she captioned the photo, using the lyrics from “Hold,” one of Ray’s country hits. “But the ones that mean the most, you gotta hold.”

Fans have watched Patridge look for love since making her reality TV debut on The Hills in 2006. The show included her past relationships with Ryan Cabrera and Justin Bobby Brescia. While things didn’t work out with her exes, there is no bad blood.

Instead of worrying about what to capture, share or post, Partridge said she is now focused on embracing each moment as they come.

“Michael is an amazing person, and I feel for once, it’s something that I’m keeping private,” she shared with Us. “We’re together all the time. When we’re together, we’re just so present that it’s not about posting to show everyone everything. It’s really about us.”

Over the weekend, Partridge — who shares 8-year-old daughter Kirra with ex-husband Corey Bohan — showed off her own musical talents when she made her DJ debut for Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey at ChainFEST Los Angeles.

Throughout the evening, Partridge delivered hit after hit from the 90’s and Y2K era including Natasha Bedingfield’s song “Unwritten.”

“I’ve always had a love of music,” she explained. “I picked up DJing, like, 10 years ago for fun and I stopped. Recently, I started getting back into it, just having fun. I had New York Fashion Week last year, at an after-party. I went up there and just had fun. They actually loved everything I did. My friends encourage me so here I am.”

Could fans see Patridge taking the stage again anytime soon? As Bedingfield, 42, likes to sing: The rest is still unwritten.

“If this turns into something, that’s awesome,” Partridge said. “But as of now, it’s just more of a passion hobby or something that I like to do for fun.”